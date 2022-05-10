Salt River Project has launched a study on whether it can turn the coal-fired power plant in St. Johns into a cutting-edge producer of clean energy.
That could include a biomass burning plant, which would turn scraps from forest-thinning projects into energy — helping save watersheds and tame megafires.
But it could also include currently experimental technologies — like producing hydrogen from water to replace natural gas. It might also include a series of small nuclear reactors, which could both produce electricity and drive the hydrogen production. Finally, the analysis could include things like an industrial-scale solar farm and batteries to store energy on a large scale, so it could produce when the sun shines or the wind blows and then used during periods of peak demand.
Senior Analyst Kathleen Munroe will head up the feasibility study on whether the Valley utility company can transform the 773-megawatt coal-burning plant before its scheduled closure in 2032.
“We’re looking at everything from burning hydrogen to biomass — even an advanced nuclear reactor. It’ll be several years before we can make a decision — this study will help us take the next step,” she said in a phone interview.
The study will also consider the potential impact of various alternatives to a full closure on St. Johns, which sits in the high desert north of Alpine close to the New Mexico border. In an area with a high unemployment and poverty rate, the plant has provided some 200 jobs. The census tract for the region centered on St. Johns has a population of about 7,000, with a median age of 46, a per-capita income of $21,000 and a poverty rate of 14%. That includes 2,600 households – with 2.7 people per household.
SRP is already reducing operations at the plant, mostly to reduce carbon and sulfur emissions. Over the next few years will reduce jobs at the plant from more than 200 to about 128. SRP is offering workers transfers to other facilities it operates in the Valley and elsewhere.
Munroe said the company remains anxious to honor its 40-year relationship with the community.
She cautioned that the study’s just getting started and may not yield preliminary results for several years — especially given the rapid evolution of new technologies. “We don’t know what it will all look like — but we’re very committed to figuring it out.”
The utility started construction on the plant back in 1975 and completed the second unit in 1980. The plant cost $700 million, plus another $220 million in pollution control equipment.
Coal-fired plant emissions are among the major sources of carbon released into the atmosphere, along with other harmful pollutants. Coal-fired power plants account for almost a third of global carbon dioxide emissions and it’s almost impossible for nations to reach their carbon emissions reduction goals without phasing out most of the world’s coal-fired plants by 2050.
The Coronado study will look at whether mini-nuclear reactors might fit on the site. The Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems is currently designing a 720-megawatt nuclear power plant comprised of 12, separate, 60-megawatt modules. The system’s designed to be more flexible and efficient. The reactors will be built within the 890-square-mile Department of Energy Idaho National Laboratory site. Two of the reactors will be devoted to research, to improve future designs. The facility will provide power to commercial and residential customers in Utah. The reactors could also provide the power during off-peak periods to do things like produce green hydrogen.
The nuclear waste from the reactors will be stored on site, since the U.S. still hasn’t developed a system of permanent disposal of nuclear waste.
