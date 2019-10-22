The Star Valley Town Council plans to add lights, more water features and additional grass at the Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Community Park.
The council approved three different projects for the park at its Oct. 15 meeting.
The council unanimously approved adding lights to the park’s pickleball court, something residents have been requesting since the town put the court in the park. Town manager Tim Grier said work will start immediately on the project and it should be completed by mid or late November. It will cost the town $8,653 to complete with work done by Roy Haught, Curtis Palace Electric of Star Valley and Light Poles Plus.
Additional water features will be added to the water cannon area. The work will cost $11,275 and was approved by all but Councilor Sharon Rappaport. Councilor George Binney will donate some of the labor for the project and is also donating labor to install the water cannons. Grier said while the work on the projects is starting, the water cannons and the new water features would not be available for use until probably May when it is warmer.
The council approved expanding the grass around the large group ramada. Grier said the grassy area would be more than doubled when completed. He said the large group ramada has proved very popular. It was reserved every weekend during the summer of 2019.
