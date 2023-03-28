Star Valley Town Councilors Dennis Dueker and Matt Highstreet were absent from the March 21 council meeting, which led to the planned work-study on the town’s three-year plan to be tabled to the next meeting, April 4.
Star Valley’s finance director encouraged the Town Council to move funds from a regular account to a sweep account at National Bank of Arizona at the March 21 meeting. The move will earn an estimated $15,000 in interest for the town at current rates.
Star Valleyy photo
The Star Valley Town Council was scheduled to have another work-study session to develop a three-year plan Tuesday, March 21. But with members Dennis Dueker and Matt Highstreet absent, the session was tabled to the next council meeting Tuesday, April 4.
While the work-study was tabled, the council went forward with the regular agenda.
It adopted two changes to its Town Code. One adds nuisance control and property maintenance regulations to the Health and Public Safety section, and providing for penalties. The second code change created a permit fees for short-term rentals within the town’s boundaries.
The main item of discussion was more of a financial housekeeping matter. The council heard from Andrew Strader, branch manager, National Bank of Arizona in Payson.
The presentation was about moving the town’s $4.5 million from a regular National Bank of Arizona account into a sweep account, which would earn interest, but still provide liquidity. The town also has $5 million in certificates of deposit, which cannot be readily accessed in the event of an emergency.
Strader said, based on current rates, the town could earn $15,000 per month if the regular account funds were in a sweep account.
“This is a great opportunity to have our money make us money,” said Tina Woody, the town’s finance administrator.
Councilor George Binney called it, “A win-win situation.”
“It’s a great opportunity,” agreed Councilor Belle McDaniel.
Town manager Tim Grier said, “Interest bearing and liquidity is important to all of us. This seems like a very good opportunity and it helps us planning the budget.”
Moving the town’s $4.5 million from a regular account to a sweep account at National Bank of Arizona was approved unanimously.
