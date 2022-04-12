Plans remain up in the air for a new housing development in central Star Valley.
Lee Martinez, who is proposing the Mogollon Meadows housing development on the old Freegard property in Star Valley, was scheduled to address the town council April 5.
He did not come before council as expected.
According to Tim Grier, town manager, Martinez is waiting on the Arizona Department of Transportation regarding highway access.
“We anticipate he will address council when more is known,” Grier said.
While Martinez has talked to the council in the past about his plans, nothing formal has been submitted, according to Grier.
Martinez, in an interview a few months ago, provided some details. He said he is planning to use Cavco Cabins, not park models, and feature high-end finishes such as interior wood walls, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. They are 399 square feet. Due to scarcity of materials and demand, it will be some time before the structures are available.
He wants the town to provide residential water to the homes, but the development will have solar power and its own wastewater treatment plant that is a state-of-the-art system.
“It is not a manufactured housing development,” Martinez said.
He said it would be very uniform throughout because they want it to look like a park, and the CC & Rs are going to be pretty tough, they are only going to allow a single vehicle at each site and no on-street parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!