It’s official, Bobby Davis is mayor of Star Valley. Swearing-in ceremonies, by Payson Justice of the Peace Dorothy Little, took place at the Tuesday, March 1 Star Valley Town Council meeting. Davis was selected mayor by his fellow council members Feb. 15, following the resignation of Mayor Gary Coon. Coon resigned following two recent arrests, one for assault and the other for DUI.
Davis has served on the Star Valley Town Council for six years and is seeking election as mayor in the August primary. He and his wife have made their home in Star Valley for almost 18 years, he said.
He is currently the marketing manager and partner with the Payson Golf Club and its Fairways Restaurant. He worked as the Town of Payson Economic Development coordinator, served on the Payson school board, was in banking, and the Payson Roundup sales director.
His volunteer work in Rim Country includes serving as president of the Zane Grey Kiwanis Club of Payson for three terms and a chamber ambassador. He also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1971 to 1977.
As Star Valley mayor, he said he would like to see the town continue its ongoing efforts to reinforce and build out the water system. The next big project for the water system is upgrading the pipe that runs under East Highway 260 in Star Valley, linking the north and south sides of the system.
“I’m very proud of what we’re doing there,” Davis said.
Additionally, he supports the town’s work to upgrade its Ronnie and Diane McDaniel Community Park.
Davis said the town has almost $9 million in reserve and is very conservative in its spending, something he plans to continue.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” he said.
As for future projects, Davis wants to visit with town residents to see what they would like.
“I have an open door policy and want to hear from citizens,” he said.
“I want the residents of Star Valley to know they are in good hands with the dedicated council members, mayor, and staff of Star Valley,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!