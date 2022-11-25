At its Nov. 15 meeting, the Star Valley Town Council once again discussed the streetlights for East Highway 260 through town.
The project started several years ago when Councilor Andy McKinney expressed concern about residents in the RV parks on the south side of 260 crossing the highway to businesses on the north side. He said he was concerned because he had come close to clipping a pedestrian himself.
Town staff looked into the feasibility and general costs for the lights. Both ADOT and APS were quizzed about the project and engineering bids submitted from three firms, ranging from $9,000 to $12,000. ADOT recommended installing lights to make 260 safer for pedestrians. A formal engineering study for the lights was required by ADOT and APS, which could put in the lights.
A study was completed by Bill Miller with assistance from APS. A plan was made to put in about 26 lights from Plant Fair Nursery to Steve Coury Ford.
There are still no streetlights, but the town budgeted $79,000 for the work.
The town has held off on the project anticipating that ADOT was going to require an acceleration/deceleration lane for the development planned by Lee Martinez for the Freegard property.
“If we went forward, there would be significant expense in moving the streetlights,” explained town manager Tim Grier.
He said Martinez is frustrated with ADOT, plus he has to scale back his plans due to the encroachment of the acceleration/deceleration lane.
Grier said once ADOT has advised Martinez of its requirements and the town has changed its plans accordingly. Star Valley will have to resubmit the application with the changes to ADOT.
In spite of the bureaucratic delays, Grier said, “I think his project will go. It will be scaled back a bit due to the encroachment of the acceleration/deceleration lane shrinking his project.”
The site is a little more than 12 acres, but will be reduced by the acceleration/deceleration lane.
