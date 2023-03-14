Star Valley residences and businesses violating town codes have had it easy. The highest fine for a violation was set at $300.
That could change in the future. At its March 7 meeting, the Star Valley Town Council had the first reading and public hearing to modify the town code violation fines.
Several options were explored:
• The first violation would be addressed by a letter, giving the individual or business a certain number of days to come into compliance with the code before a fine would be issued; once the first fine was paid, there would be time given to correct the issue and if not corrected a second, higher fine would be issued; a third chance to come into compliance would be given, with yet a higher fine to pay if the violation continued after the grace period; from there, the matter would go to court.
• Another option would be to charge an additional daily fine so long as a correction was not made in the time allotted.
The council had no questions and there was no public comment. No action was taken on the matter at the March 7 meeting.
Other business
Addressing a concern of resident Donna Fox, the council and Tim Grier, town manager, discussed public attendance at pre-agenda meetings, so interested parties can assess what is being proposed for the agenda.
Grier explained these meetings have never been open to the public and are not posted meetings as a forum of the council never attends.
Mayor Bobby Davis said he was in favor in keeping things the way they have been. A member of the council noted that Payson doesn’t allow the public at its pre-agenda meetings.
Public attendance would complicate things.
The regular meetings of the council, its planning committee and others are always open to the public, with agendas posted and the opportunity given for comment by anyone interested.
