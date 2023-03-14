money

The most a code violation can cost in Star Valley is $300 right now, but that could change in the future as the town council considers changing the fine structure.

Star Valley residences and businesses violating town codes have had it easy. The highest fine for a violation was set at $300.

That could change in the future. At its March 7 meeting, the Star Valley Town Council had the first reading and public hearing to modify the town code violation fines.

