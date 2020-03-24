The decision to limit public access to the Star Valley Town Hall was not an easy one. The mayor, council and town manager discussed the matter at length at the March 17 meeting.
The office is closed to the public for now to reduce the risk of exposure to the COVID-19, but the town staff is still at work and available by phone at 928-472-7752.
Town Manager Tim Grier, who also serves as the town attorney, said suspension of meetings and the open meeting laws are being discussed by town attorneys around the state.
He said there are also a lot of questions regarding town hall. Should it be business as usual? Should it close and staff work from home? Is there a middle ground where the office is closed to the public, but the employees are at work?
Grier told the council it might need to consider declaring an emergency that could make the town eligible for federal funds and allow for an order to close bars and restaurants.
“While all around the situation is dire, here in Star Valley it’s not, but we will need to embrace change,” he said.
Grier stressed he was not advocating the town quit providing services.
“How does the staff feel about showing up for work and taking care of public?” Councilor Bobby Davis asked.
He was told the staff was prepared to work and willing to work. It was felt the best option was to close town hall to the public.
“The only real change would be for people paying their water bills in cash. Staff would be present at town hall working and still provide services uninterrupted,” Grier said.
He added they would send letters to all water customers about the change, the options available and a sign posted on the door.
“It’s doable. Whatever choice the council makes, we will do it.”
Grier said the March 17 meeting might be the last time the council can meet. “Who makes decisions if you can’t meet? The council may find it difficult to make decisions in the future.”
Councilor George Binney pointed out Gila County had no cases of the virus. “We need to make a decision about water bills. Maybe delay payment. We need to decide on what to do in what particular order.”
Mayor Gary Coon said he didn’t agree action should wait until the county has a case of the virus.
“Once there’s a case it’s too late to close doors to the public. We have a system to handle water bills. We have to stay ahead of it and I will use the mayoral authority,” Coon said.
Councilor Sharon Rappaport said the virus is very dangerous; most of the council is in the high-risk category. “Anyone could come in here off the highway asking for directions. We don’t know where they’re coming from.”
Coon said he didn’t believe in shutting the town’s bars and restaurants until a meeting could be held with Payson to take a joint approach. Davis said it’s not the town’s place to tell a business to shut down, but the council needed to protect the town staff. He added he thought the council needed to do what needed be done that night.
Regarding declaring an emergency, Grier said the council would need a formal resolution and one was not available for the March 17 meeting of the council.
On Monday, March 23, a special meeting was called for 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 to declare an emergency.
The council voted 6-1 to limit public access to the Star Valley Town Hall. Binney cast the only vote in opposition.
