tischer

Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer met with the Star Valley Town Council April 18.

 Roundup file photo

Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer was invited to make a presentation at the Star Valley Town Council’s Tuesday, April 18 work-study session.

Star Valley contracts with the Payson Police Department to provide law enforcement services for the Star Valley community. The town, for years, used to contract with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, but ended that agreement.

