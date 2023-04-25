Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer was invited to make a presentation at the Star Valley Town Council’s Tuesday, April 18 work-study session.
Star Valley contracts with the Payson Police Department to provide law enforcement services for the Star Valley community. The town, for years, used to contract with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, but ended that agreement.
Tischer talked about the number and nature of calls in Star Valley.
He explained that calls for service in Star Valley have only slightly increased, which may be COVID related, but the nature of calls has stayed consistent, including domestic violence calls, neighbor disputes, and accidents.
Tischer explained one problem that continues is that often people are reluctant to call the 911 emergency line and instead often call the general police department number. He explained that the department can provide better service if emergency calls are called into the emergency line.
Town Manager Tim Grier asked about the “disruptive household” ordinance that Payson is putting in place and if he thinks it will be effective in reducing repeated calls to the same household. Tischer explained that in Wisconsin, where he previously served as police chief, they had a “disruptive household” ordinance in place and it proved effective in deterring repeated calls to the same household.
Star Valley is currently under contract with Payson to provide law enforcement until 2025.
“The council appreciated Chief Tischer’s update and expressed that they are very happy with the services provided. Perhaps, law enforcement is the most important service we provide for our community,” Grier said.
Each council member thanked Tischer for the law enforcement service that his department provides Star Valley.
He concluded his presentation by saying that several law enforcement officers on the Payson force also live in Star Valley and feel that Star Valley is their community and take great pride in providing high-level law enforcement to a community they call home.
