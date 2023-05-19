shade structure
Buy Now

This is a sample of how the shade structures to be added to the Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Community Park will look. Three will placed over the play area for children 5 to 12, with two covering the play site for younger children.

 Provided by Star Valley

The council in late April considered the purchase and installation of shade structures for two play areas in the community park. It instructed the staff to proceed with the purchase, but limited the amount it would pay to $85,000.

At its May 16 meeting the purchase was approved, but for a price of $90,221. The cost went up due to the hard ground in the park. The supports for the shade structures must go down six feet in the ground and are two-feet in dimension. The difficult condition of the ground was discovered when the company installing the shade structures worked on an earlier park project.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.