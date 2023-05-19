This is a sample of how the shade structures to be added to the Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Community Park will look. Three will placed over the play area for children 5 to 12, with two covering the play site for younger children.
The council in late April considered the purchase and installation of shade structures for two play areas in the community park. It instructed the staff to proceed with the purchase, but limited the amount it would pay to $85,000.
At its May 16 meeting the purchase was approved, but for a price of $90,221. The cost went up due to the hard ground in the park. The supports for the shade structures must go down six feet in the ground and are two-feet in dimension. The difficult condition of the ground was discovered when the company installing the shade structures worked on an earlier park project.
The town is buying three single-post cantilever shade structures for the playground for ages 5 to 12 and two single-post cantilever shade structures at the smaller playground for ages 2 to 5.
The shade structures block up to 97% of UV rays and are able to keep areas beneath the shade structures up to 30 degrees cooler, according to staff. Edie Chapin has spearheaded the research for the shade structures, which are fabric.
The Roundup asked about the durability in regard to high winds and heavy snow loads and if they were collapsible. After the purchase was approved, she told the Roundup, “The product information states to remove the fabric when wind speed is expected to exceed 105 mph or snow load is expected to exceed 5 pounds per square foot, per International Building Code (IBC) 2012.”
Chapin continued, “They are not collapsible, but the fabric shades are removable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!