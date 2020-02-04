The Town Council of Star Valley, its staff and family of council members are now the “proud parents” of a mile of State Route 260 in Star Valley.
The council is taking part in the Arizona Department of Transportation’s “Adopt a Highway” program and will clean up the roadside from milepost 255 to 256.
The first workday on the highway was Saturday, Jan. 25 and the group was on the job from about 9 a.m. to noon, according to Town Manager Tim Grier. He said they picked up a lot of trash, but did not know how many bags they filled.
Council members taking part were Mayor Gary Coon, Councilors Ray Armington, George Binney, Bobby Davis and Belle McDaniel. Staff members taking part were Grier, finance administrator Chancy Nutt and town clerk Edie Chapin. Vice Mayor Andy McKinney and Councilor Sharon Rappaport could not participate.
Family members helping were McDaniel’s parents Tony and Michelle and Armington’s wife, Jenn.
