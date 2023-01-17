The Star Valley Town Council is discussing the purchase of artificial turf for installation around a splash pad and pickleball court at the Ronnie & Diane McDaniel Community Park. The topic is on the agenda for the council’s 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting. This is the latest planned improvement to the facility.
Star Valley bought a little more than five acres back in May 2013. Then in March 2014, work turned it into a community park, later named in honor of one of the town’s incorporators, the late B. Diane McDaniel.
As of August 2017, it had progressed steadily, with volunteers contributing much work.
Councilor Larry Stephenson said at the time, “When I first visited it, it was pretty sparse, but it is really turning into a nice addition to the community.”
The town, over the last several years, from 2014 to 2017, added picnic tables, ramadas, play areas and much landscaping, including flowers and trees.
A plan to add another amenity to the park emerged in 2017. The council hoped to put in a five-station fitness trail for about $8,000.
Vice Mayor Bob O’Connor dug up hard figures on equipment traditionally used on a fitness trail and the total came in at $11,000 more than originally anticipated.
The five stations are: a multi-bench used for triceps dips and push-ups; a sit-up board for sit-ups and knee raises; a pull-up and dip station for dips and knee raises; plyoboxes; and a multi-fit trainer — junior for exercising on a vertical ladder, vertical stretch bars, doing ring push-ups, ring dips, pull-ups, handle climb, sit-ups, leg lifts.
The sub total for the equipment in 2017 was $9,795; the freight charge is $1,070 for a total of $10,865. Another $11,000 was needed to install the equipment.
Town manager Tim Grier warned the council it might need to cut something from its four-year plan to cover the cost. On the other hand, he said revenues might be higher than expected. Hearing that, the council approved adding the fitness trail as soon as possible.
Grier shared an update on the park later in 2017. The plans to landscape the park were nearing completion. Irrigation lines were in place and, with the help of the monsoon rains, the grass was already coming in; wildflowers were blooming; and newly planted trees appeared to be thriving. The little fit station trail was ready for the equipment to be put in place.
To keep up with the park maintenance, the hours were increased for the worker hired to take care of the park and help with other projects.
Early in 2018, the Star Valley Town Council approved $25,000 for pickleball courts and $5,000 for a drinking fountain, while continuing to research new playground equipment for the B. Diane McDaniel Community Park. Later that year, it was renamed to the Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Community Park to honor Mayor Ronnie McDaniel who died in February 2018.
The pickleball courts were put in the place where the town originally had sand volleyball space, which was rarely used due to the prevalence of goathead stickers in the area.
Grier said the $20,000 to $60,000 cost of safe playground equipment that meets the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act gave him a case of sticker shock. Installation would add to that cost, depending on whether the town chose more expensive, low-maintenance, poured rubber, cheaper wood chips or some combination.
Fortunately, the Tonto Apache Tribe had recently donated $12,000 to the town to help buy playground equipment. The council directed the staff to continue the research, but keep the total cost below $50,000.
In mid-2019, another improvement for the park was discussed — a zip line.
The town ordered a $25,000, 50-foot zip line for the Ronnie and Diane McDaniel Community Park, specially designed for ages 4 to 12. It was only about three feet off the ground and had a special wood chip surface below it, said Grier.
The $25,000 investment was a little steep for the fiscally conservative town staff and council, so assistance was sought from the three Gila County supervisors. Each supervisor had constituent service funds available, and all three agreed the project was worthwhile, so they all contributed.
Additionally, more equipment was ordered for the toddler playground near the large group ramada.
By June 2019, the park’s large group facility was so popular it was already rented for every weekend that summer.
Action was taken in August 2019 to bring more attractions to the park.
Updating the council on the park in September 2019, Grier said the most recent addition — the zip line — was seeing lots of activity. Before the start of school, youngsters could be found at the park making use of the new attraction regularly. Even with the school year in progress, there was plenty of use.
“The other day I drove by and saw a bunch of bikes on the ground and a group of boys on the zip line,” said Grier.
The next improvement is sure to draw crowds too — water cannons, which are large, stationary squirt guns, planned near the zip line.
The purchase was approved at the council’s Aug. 6, 2019 meeting, along with the necessary site preparation. Grier said the three cannons were expected to be delivered the week of Labor Day, but it would take some time to get the infrastructure in place for use. The town has to do some trenching and lay lines to bring water to the toys, plus it plans to put in a cement pad where they will be used.
Another popular feature at the park was the new pickleball court. Grier said a group that uses it regularly was pressuring to have lights installed to use the courts even more.
Responding to the “pressure”, at an October 2019 meeting, the Star Valley Town Council agreed to add lights, more water features and additional grass. The council approved three different projects for the park.
The council unanimously approved adding lights to the park’s pickleball court. Grier said work would start immediately on the project and it should be completed by mid- or late-November 2019. The cost was $8,653 to complete, with work done by Roy Haught, Curtis Palace Electric of Star Valley and Light Poles Plus.
Additional water features are to be added to the water cannon area. The work would cost $11,275 and was approved by all but Councilor Sharon Rappaport. Councilor George Binney said he would donate some of the labor for the project and is also donating labor to install the water cannons. Grier said while the work on the projects is starting, the water cannons and the new water features would not be available for use until it is warmer.
The council approved expanding the grass around the large group ramada. Grier said the grassy area would be more than doubled when completed.
At its March 3, 2020 meeting, the Star Valley Town Council approved purchasing and installing a new climbing wall feature to the park.
The total estimated cost was $12,890, which included installation, additional fencing and 30 cubic yards of engineered wood fiber. It is designed for ages 5 to 12, according to Grier.
The Star Valley Town Council, along with Grier, showed off improvements to the Ronnie & Diane McDaniel Community Park in late July last year.
The improvements include a shade structure for the pickleball court and additional trees.
The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation awarded the town $14,434 Aug. 25, 2021 in response to its 12% funding grant application. A quote from their 2021 12% Funding Awardee Letter — “Of the significant number of requests for funds this year, the Nation found your request to be one of the most deserving.”
Along with Town of Star Valley leverage money, two shade structures were purchased and installed at the pickleball court.
The town added trees to the park after the Gila County Board of Supervisors awarded it $3,088 June 21, 2021.
The aim of the tree planting project is to expand and foster the natural tree canopy, while creating shade and visual beauty for present as well as future community needs.
Six weeping willow trees and four Navajo globe willow trees were purchased, planted and irrigated at the park. The tree planting project is a success, thanks to the support from the Gila County Board of Supervisors, Grier said.
Later in 2022, more improvements for the park were approved by the council.
It agreed to purchase a playground border and safety surfacing for the playground behind the large ramada.
Grier said, “The council voted to go forward with the playground border and surfacing for the tiny tots playground by the large group ramada. Moms requested then Mayor McDaniel to develop this play area, so the littlest ones had a play area close to the ramada where parents could keep a close eye on them and still stay with the group at the ramada.”
The council authorized $38,000 to add additional playground equipment for the playground area that is suited for kids in the 2 to 5 age range.
“We hope to have the new playground equipment installed soon,” he said.
The water feature at the park is coming in phases, Grier said.
“The plumbing is in and cement poured for the splash pad. With the warm summer days behind us, we plan to have the splash pad open for next summer. The splash pad is a much humbler version than the splash pad proposed by Payson, but we think it will be a hit with the younger kids.
“Councilor George Binney volunteered all his labor and paid for the labor of his employees out of his own pocket to install the splash pad,” the town manager said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!