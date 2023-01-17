The Star Valley Town Council is discussing the purchase of artificial turf for installation around a splash pad and pickleball court at the Ronnie & Diane McDaniel Community Park. The topic is on the agenda for the council’s 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting. This is the latest planned improvement to the facility.

Star Valley bought a little more than five acres back in May 2013. Then in March 2014, work turned it into a community park, later named in honor of one of the town’s incorporators, the late B. Diane McDaniel.

