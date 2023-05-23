The Star Valley Town Council May 2 had a sneak peek at the proposed 2023-24 budget, which totaled $8.3 million. It unanimously adopted a $13.1 million tentative budget at its May 16 meeting.
The change, as explained by the town’s finance administrator, Tina Woody, is because of expected increases in taxes from $1.85 million to $1.95 million; fund balance utilization up from an anticipated $4.2 million to $9.1 million; interest earnings up from $5,700 in FY 22-23 to $89,000 for FY 23-24 because the council, earlier this year, approved changing the town’s choice of accounts with National Bank of Arizona from a regular account to a sweep account.
Expenditures in the tentative budget increased in all areas except operations, budgeted at $140,700 which is down $80,500 from FY 22-23 and capital expenditures in the town’s Enterprise Funds down from $1.03 million in 22-23 to $760,000 for 23-24. However, it has budgeted $2.4 in capital expenditures in its Special Funds category, which is up $369,900 from FY 22-23’s $1.9 million.
The town has a tentative budget of $3.3 million for capital expenditures in FY 23-24 includes:
• $2.4 million for street improvements, using Highway User Revenue Fund and the town’s share of the Gila County Transportation Excise tax;
• $760,000 for water projects: system improvements, which include $240,000 from the town’s Community Development Block Grant funds; and variable frequency and booster pump;
• $100,000 for the recently approved purchase of shade structures for the play areas in the Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Community Park;
• $30,000 for park landscape;
• $20,000 for general equipment;
• $20,000 for a bathroom remodel at the town hall;
• $12,000 for software updates
Tim Grier, town manager, said the budget is a touchstone for planning for the town and the reason the council held multiple work-study session earlier this year. The council learned it has $3 million worth of work and materials needed to replace aging water pipes in its water system along with the addition of two water storage tanks at its well site behind the Circle K.
He said the council should wait to determine how to proceed with its water projects until a $84,000 water system study is completed – the contract for the study was signed the morning of the May 16 meeting, so is expected to proceed in the near future.
Grier also told the council it is possible that spending for park improvements could decrease since it has yet to decide on whether to add another pickleball court to the facility.
“The site is pretty full at this point,” he said. The property now boasts a number of amenities from picnic and play areas; the pickleball court; splash pad; restroom facilities; and more.
Finally, the town council can still adjust the amount it wants in the contingency and rainy day funds. The tentative budget has $6.55 million in the contingency fund and $650,000 in the rainy day contingency fund – to withdraw from the rainy day fund requires meeting several requirements, while contingency fund expenditures are less restricted.
