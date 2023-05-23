sv 23-24 tentative budget
The Star Valley Town Council May 2 had a sneak peek at the proposed 2023-24 budget, which totaled $8.3 million. It unanimously adopted a $13.1 million tentative budget at its May 16 meeting.

The change, as explained by the town’s finance administrator, Tina Woody, is because of expected increases in taxes from $1.85 million to $1.95 million; fund balance utilization up from an anticipated $4.2 million to $9.1 million; interest earnings up from $5,700 in FY 22-23 to $89,000 for FY 23-24 because the council, earlier this year, approved changing the town’s choice of accounts with National Bank of Arizona from a regular account to a sweep account.

