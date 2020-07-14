The Town of Star Valley is getting $265,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) program.
In a recent discussion of the proposed budget with town officials, the plan was to use the money to help pay the town’s contract with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. The town has budgeted $444,000 for law enforcement for FY 20-21, plus $1,450 for animal control.
“One expenditure that is clearly allowed by the CARES Act is to spend the funds on law enforcement. In our case, to put the appropriation toward the cost of our law enforcement contract,” said Tim Grier, town manager.
“Star Valley believes the economic impact of coronavirus is likely to be long lasting on cities and towns and we are going to use the funds to mitigate that impact. Star Valley is going to brace for challenging economic times ahead anticipating state-shared revenues, town sales tax dollars and other funds we have depended on to provide services to our community, and complete capital improvement projects may decrease. We will spend the CARES Act funds wisely continuing a conservative fiscal policy that will be even more critical today than it has been in the past,” he said.
The council also discussed the town’s law enforcement contract at a July 7 meeting and authorized Grier to meet with Payson and Gila County to discuss and negotiate terms of a new contract.
Star Valley’s mayor and council also approved the revised tentative budget for fiscal year July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 in the amount of $7.63 million. The final budget is scheduled for adoption at the Aug. 4 meeting.
