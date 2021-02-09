Despite objections from two neighbors and extensive restrictions recommended by its Planning & Zoning Commission, the Star Valley Town Council approved a conditional use permit application by Bill Armstrong to operate a jewelry and pawn shop at his home.
The council modified the recommendations of the P&Z, which had approved the request 4-1, and then gave unanimous approval to the request.
The P&Z had put a one-year limit on the CUP among other restrictions, and the council changed that to limiting it to the lifetimes of Armstrong and his partner.
The council took the opposite side regarding recreational marijuana within town boundaries.
It approved an ordinance to amend the town code prohibiting marijuana on public property, prohibiting marijuana establishments and testing facilities, establishing regulations for personal use at an individual’s primary residence.
At its most recent meeting, Feb. 2, the council heard the draft of a noise ordinance, which was prompted by complaints from residents about bands playing outside a local bar. The first formal reading of the ordinance takes place at the next regular council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16.
