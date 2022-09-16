The Star Valley Town Council, at its Sept. 6 meeting, discussed the installation of two water tanks and a booster pump at the Circle K well site, which is also the site of the town’s Community Garden.
Tim Grier, town manager and town attorney for the Star Valley council, said the property was purchased for the well.
“The original plan was to update the well, which we did with CDBG funds, and later install two 25,000-gallon water storage tanks to continue to put in place a reliable water system.”
He said the two proposed tanks would be close to the existing well building.
“While we purchased the property for the water, Bob and Becky O’Connor came up with the great idea to use the remaining property at the well site for a community garden,” Grier explained.
At the Sept. 6 meeting, the council took a first look at the idea of moving forward with the water storage tanks.
“Council did not decide at the Tuesday meeting if and when we want to start the project. If we wait for the next CDBG funding cycle, the tanks may not be in place for three years. If we fund the project through General Fund money, we can start the project sooner.
“We will put the issue back on a future agenda and try to get a better idea of costs before committing to the project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!