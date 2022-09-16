The Star Valley Town Council, at its Sept. 6 meeting, discussed the installation of two water tanks and a booster pump at the Circle K well site, which is also the site of the town’s Community Garden.

Tim Grier, town manager and town attorney for the Star Valley council, said the property was purchased for the well.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.