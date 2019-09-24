The Star Valley Town Council agreed to continue funding the Beeline Bus at its Sept. 17 meeting.
When the service was initially proposed in 2018, the council approved spending up to $25,000 to help with its launch. At a meeting Tuesday, it approved up to $2,500 for the next year.
Town manager Tim Grier said only about $1,100 has been charged to the town so far during the first year of operation. He said representatives from the service said they forecast about 500 trips for Star Valley residents for the entire year. Grier said the council told the Beeline Bus representatives if the ridership increased and there was a need for additional funds from the community, they could make another request at a later date.
In other business
• The council approved a resolution declaring a public need and necessity and a public purpose for the purpose of establishing a utility easement.
• The council accepted a bid of about $80,000 from Regional Pavement Maintenance of Phoenix to apply slurry seal to Pinyon, Mountain View, Switchman and Highline. The work is to be completed by the end of October, Grier said.
• Star Valley’s mayor and town council volunteered to take part in the ADOT Adopt-a-Highway program. The group will pick up trash along the business corridor of Star Valley approximately two miles, two or three times a year for the next two years.
• The council instructed town staff to look into a traffic enforcement grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Grier said Councilor Belle McDaniel brought the grant to the town’s attention. The hope is funds could be used to make Highway 260 through town safer, possibly buying bigger speed warning signs, as residents suggested at a public hearing on slowing traffic on the highway.
Grier said at the next council meeting streetlights for a portion of S.R. 260 through Star Valley are scheduled for discussion, and a year-end financial report.
