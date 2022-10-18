Star Valley’s Ronnie & Diane McDaniel Community Park continues to benefit from improvements approved by the town council.
At its Oct. 4 meeting, the council agreed to purchase playground border and safety surfacing for the playground behind the large ramada.
Town manager Tim Grier said, “The council voted to go forward with the playground border and surfacing for the tiny tots playground by the large group ramada. Moms requested then Mayor McDaniel to develop this play area, so the littlest ones had a play area close to the ramada where parents could keep a close eye on them and still stay with the group at the ramada.”
He added the action Oct. 4 is the second consecutive meeting that the council has voted to improve the playgrounds at the park. At the previous meeting, the council authorized $38,000 to add additional playground equipment for the playground area that is suited for kids in the 2 to 5 age range.
“We hope to have the new playground equipment installed soon,” he said.
The water feature at the park is coming in phases, Grier said.
“The plumbing is in and cement poured for the splash pad. With the warm summer days behind us, we plan to have the splash pad open for next summer. The splash pad is a much humbler version than the splash pad proposed by Payson, but we think it will be a hit with the younger kids.
“Councilor George Binney volunteered all his labor and paid for the labor of his employees out of his own pocket to install the splash pad,” the town manager said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!