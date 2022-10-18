Star Valley splash pad

The Star Valley Town Council continues to make improvements to the Ronnie and Diane McDaniel Community Park.

Star Valley’s Ronnie & Diane McDaniel Community Park continues to benefit from improvements approved by the town council.

At its Oct. 4 meeting, the council agreed to purchase playground border and safety surfacing for the playground behind the large ramada.

