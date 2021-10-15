Star Valley plans to use its newest round of Community Development Block Grant money on a new water project.
The project is being engineered and soon goes out to bid, according to Tim Grier, town manager.
“The project will replace the older undersized water pipes. The project budget is $110,000 with grant funds of $118,158,” he said.
A 10% cushion is built in to the $110,000 in case parts, labor or any other material comes back more expensive than projected.
Grier said staff feels the grant will fully fund this project and it will replace the aging and undersized piping in the system. It is the first phase of a three-phase project to replace older undersized pipes.
After an engineer draws up the design, the selection process for a contractor will begin. Once a contractor is selected, the actual project phase will begin.
The process is lengthy, explained Chancy Nutt, assistant town manager and finance administrator. She said it takes about 20 months.
The overall plan calls for 550 lineal feet from Highway 260 to Milky Way.
Another water project being engineered would replace an older undersized pipe that runs under the highway. This will provide a more reliable connection between the wells north and south of Highway 260.
“The Achilles’ heel of the water system, according to Water Operator Dean Shaffer, is the line that is under the highway that connects the two systems,” Grier said. “Shaffer has been able to provide a lot of knowledge because he has been involved with the water system from the very beginning and is familiar with it.
“At one point, the six-inch line under the highway blew out and Brooke Utilities used a four-inch line as a sleeve to replace it. Shaffer feels that the pipe is undersized and a bit fragile. If it breaks, it could have pretty severe consequences like flooding out the highway, as well as interruption of the water system.”
He said staff is proposing to replace the four-inch line with an eight-inch line at an estimated cost of $125,000.
“It’s an important project that we need to get done that will have a lot of benefit down the road,” concluded Grier.
The project requires boring underneath the highway.
Council member Sharon Rappaport asked if that was going to stop all the traffic. Grier said it was his understanding is that they can do it without interruption of the traffic.
Another CDBG project for the council to consider would add two 25,000-gallon storage tanks at the Circle K well site.
This is a bigger project and would require a booster pump as well as a potential creek crossing. It is also likely to be in a floodway area that will require the base to be built up so that it could take a flood if that should occur.
The project budget is $265,000 with grant funds of $118,158 and leverage funds of $146,842. This would be a bit more of an expensive project, Nutt said. She added she has serious concerns about delays and availability of materials and running into timeline issues with the grant. There are also concerns about tank placement, which requires more research. Storage tanks would provide a backup and have a lot of value as a future project, she said.
Overview of Star Valley
water systemNutt said the town purchased the water system from Brooke Utilities in May 2005.
The system was pretty depleted and there were a lot of outages. The Knolls and Quail Valley wells were the two workhorses of the system. The Milky Way well was offline; pump houses were heavily weathered; and there were electrical issues. To ensure reliability, the town immediately began making improvements to the system.
The two key improvements were a back-up water supply between the Town of Star Valley and the Town of Payson, and pressure reducing valves that allowed looping different pressure zones of the system.
Shaffer explained the importance of the system being tied in with the Town of Payson as a back-up water supply is that if something were to seriously happen, the town could get water from Payson fairly quickly.
Nutt said that one way the town began becoming less reliant on a back-up system was looping zone one and two by installing a pressure reducing valve. An eight-inch connection replaced a small two-inch connection at the Quail Valley well site to provide much more reliable volume, added Shaffer.
Nutt said the focus was then on getting water into those areas and ensuring that we had storage, reliable pumps and reliable wells. This was done in several steps. First, a team was hired to professionally clean the Knolls tank. Shaffer explained cleaning is something that is done every 20 to 25 years to help tanks last. The Knolls is the town’s largest tank at 160,000 gallons. The cost was $5,900.
The Milky Way site was then improved with CDBG money to the tune of about $300,000. The town replaced the two little tanks, one booster pump and shoddy electrical with two, 25,000-gallon tanks, a pump system and electrical panels. Nutt reported the 15-gallon per minute Milky Way well wasn’t really utilized because pumping it could possibly compromise private wells. While drilling an exploratory hole, a second well that pumps 45 gallons per minute was discovered at the Milky Way site.
The Quail Valley well site was tackled next. The well had pretty much dried up, the tank was useless, and the building was falling down. Shaffer reported another well was drilled and it hit over 100 gallons per minute. Nutt said that CDBG money was used to install two 25,000-gallon tanks.
The town has identified and spent close to $5,000 on meter replacements and 19 more meters have just been authorized for replacement. Meters that need to be replaced continue to be identified.
The effort to improve the water system has resulted in seven new wells in the nine years.
Additionally, aging pipelines and undersized pipelines have been replaced, as well as expanding some service lines. Costs have been covered by CDBG funds and money from the town’s general fund.
