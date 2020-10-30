The Star Valley Town Council changed things up with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in the early spring. The mayor and council have met telephonically in the intervening months, holding the meetings at 4 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.
The changes have not slowed down the multiple improvements the town had on its “To Do” list at the start of the year.
Most recently, the council had the second reading of the ordinance to de-annex the land near the state highway from Lion Springs to Preacher Canyon.
Town manager Tim Grier said the plan is to have any projects in the hopper completed this fall. Projects include the installation of streetlights on State Route 260 through the town’s business corridor; putting up lights at the pickleball court in the community park, plus installing a water feature there and replacing playground equipment.
“We will begin the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project — replacement of aging water lines in the Moonlight area — in the next couple weeks and anticipate that project will be completed by Nov. 23,” Grier said. Finance administrator Chancy Nutt presents the first quarter financial update at the next council meeting.
“While the town is fiscally sound, we are watching what is going on with the overall state economy with concerns of an impact on state shared revenues, the largest revenue source for all towns and cities,” Grier said.
Not long ago Star Valley switched its law enforcement contract, choosing to have the Payson Police Department provide coverage of the area rather than the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer said, “It’s going very well so far. The officers have responded to a few calls out there. There’s been a few domestics, a couple of noise complaints, but nothing too severe.
“Each shift has had officers focus on the eastern side of Payson and into Star Valley. Officers, especially the newer officers, have been out in Star Valley getting to know the area better.”
