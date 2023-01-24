There are six to eight short term/vacation rentals in Star Valley, according to research by the town staff.
A recent complaint about the noise from one and its guests racing up and down the road on ATVs, compounded by similar complaints in the past, prompted the Star Valley Town Council to have staff draft an ordinance to deal with growing concerns.
The council held the second public hearing on the proposed ordinance at its January 17 meeting. The ordinance regulates short-term and vacation rentals; requires these facilities obtain a permit for operation within the town’s boundaries. It also establishes regulations for operation and insurance. It allows the council to adopt fees; establish fines and penalties for violations; and provide for enforcement.
The ordinance was adopted and goes into effect March 21 when the council approves the actual fees, fines and penalties. Tim Grier, town manager and town attorney, explained notification regarding the fees has to be posted on the town’s website for a certain amount of time before the ordinance goes into effect.
In other business, the council also discussed artificial turf for parts of its Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Community Park. No action was taken because the council wants to see more samples.
