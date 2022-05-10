A budget with 56% more revenue and 88% less in expenditures was approved for next fiscal year by the Star Valley Town Council May 3.
“The biggest change that was made was to not include the (town’s) assets — for example, town hall, the water company, the park, the community garden, etc. — as spendable money in the general fund,” Tim Grier, town manager and attorney explained.
He continued, “I suppose it could be if we anticipated selling those assets in the upcoming fiscal year, but that is not planned and Kent Brooksby (a CPA brought in to serve as interim financial administrator for the town upon the resignation of Chancy Nutt) believed it was better accounting practice to not include those assets in general fund money. Thus, a bottom line number that is less than our previous year’s budget, but a budget that shows the town in a very healthy fiscal position.”
Star Valley’s tentative budget for FY 22-23 is $5,583,700. Anticipated revenue: taxes, $1.7 million; licenses and permits, $59,700; fines and penalties, $12,000; other revenues, $83,000; special revenue, $385,400; Highway User Revenue Fund, $752,200; Gila County half-cent excise tax, $1.15 million; justice court fund, $150,100; and water fund, $1.3 million. The largest increases in anticipated revenue over the current fiscal year are taxes, up $518,266; HURF money, up $481,821; Gila County half-cent excise tax, up $949,100; and water fund, $899,642.
Tina Woody, Star Valley’s new finance administrator, explained the increases:
• Taxes, up $518,266 — Tax estimates of revenues are determined by the Arizona Department of Transportation and Revenue, and distributed by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. The population figures used for the distribution of state shared revenues are based on the official U.S. Census Bureau population estimate for each city and town as of July 1,2021.
• HURF money, up $481,821 — HURF is up due to using $400,000 in the fund balance
• Gila County half-cent excise tax, up $949,100 — This increase is also due to budgeting the remaining Fund Balance.
• Water fund, up $899,642 — This increase includes the federal grant applied for in the amount of $1 million. The breakdown is $256,000, Water Services; Community Development Block Grant, $11,800; and the federal grant.
Additionally, the town is expecting to receive $385,400 for the AZ Care Act-COVID. This is included in the general fund revenues.
Star Valley’s expected expenses for FY 22-23: personnel, $480,800; operating expenses, $239,700; professional services, $191,700; contracted services, $443,300; capital expenditures, $3.03 million; contingency planning, $1.2 million. The contingency item showed the most dramatic drop, down $5.7 million. The biggest increase is an anticipated $580,350 more for capital expenditures. According to Woody, the increase in capital expenditures is due to the use of fund balances and possible grants. The budgeted amounts represent place holders, giving us the budget authority to spend the funds once we have identified the projects.
The tentative budget sets the bottom line for FY 22-23, some of the money can be moved around, but the town cannot spend more than what it takes in. Nor can it spend money outside the designated uses of HURF, county and court money, along with any grants the town could receive.
The budget presentation to the council was made by Brooksby and Woody. The presentation reflected some minor changes on how Nutt, the town’s previous financial administrator, did some of the day-to-day data entry.
Brooksby told the council the budget presented some challenges that were a result of just how Nutt used the town’s software for data entry.
“Some of the challenge was just in the transition of finance administrators after 14 years. But with the transition, I had the opportunity to have a very experienced municipal CPA, Kent Brooksby, look at how we have handled our financial department. There really weren’t any substantive changes, and the town remains in the same fiscal position as it was projected to be at the end of 2022 fiscal year and the beginning of the 22-23 fiscal year,” Grier said.
He added with the change created by Nutt’s resignation, the town had the chance to have a very seasoned, very experienced CPA assist in the transition and suggest any changes that would improve our financial shop. The biggest change that was made was to not include the (property) assets as spendable money in the general fund. Thus, a bottom line number that is less than the previous year’s budget, but a budget that shows the town in a very healthy fiscal position. “Our bottom line is still a strong cash position, no debt service, and a town hall where we often ask employees to cover multiple jobs to keep our expenses down. Our new finance administrator, Tina Woody, is doing great, and we have taken this transition as an opportunity to get even better,” he said.
Grier said, in terms of Star Valley’s financial position, there is little to no change, “We are well positioned, stronger than we ever have been. Council will now be able to start looking at capital improvement projects to continue to improve our water system and our roads.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!