The Star Valley Town Council considers two issues related to the upcoming Arizona League of Cities and Towns conference at its 5:15 p.m. meeting Tuesday, April 4.

The two issues – attendance at the conference and whether to share the cost with Payson for a booth rental and giveaway items for the 2023 League Conference Showcase of Cities and what council members will staff the booth.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.