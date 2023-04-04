The Star Valley Town Council considers two issues related to the upcoming Arizona League of Cities and Towns conference at its 5:15 p.m. meeting Tuesday, April 4.
The two issues – attendance at the conference and whether to share the cost with Payson for a booth rental and giveaway items for the 2023 League Conference Showcase of Cities and what council members will staff the booth.
Also on the agenda is discussion and possible action regarding the appointment of Planning and Zoning Commission Members and Board of Adjustment Committee Members.
Following the regular meeting, the council has a work-study meeting regarding developing a three-year plan in advance of doing its 2023-24 budget. The council will return to its regular session to possibly take action on items discussed in the work-study.
The questions the council will consider in the work-study are:
• What do you want your minimum cash fund balances to be?
• How would you like to approach replacing the older water system pipes – with a staggered replacement program over a period of years or look into a Water Infrastructure Finance Authority loan?
• Do you want to move forward with the two, 25,000 gallon water storage tanks at the Circle K well-site?
• Does the council feel that water rates need to be increased?
• What is a good plan for continued streets and roads maintenance and/or streets and roads projects?
The meeting is at the Star Valley Town Hall, 3675 East Highway 260, Star Valley.
