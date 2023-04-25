sv splash pad

Improvements for the splash pad water feature at the Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Community Park in Star Valley continue to be approved by the town council. Most recently it agreed to spend almost $31,000 on a non-slip, poured-in-place surface area around the splash pad site. The town hopes to open the splash pad for use once the weather warms.

 Contributed photo

The Star Valley Town council considered several park improvements at its Tuesday, April 18 meeting.

It discussed approving a surface area around the splash pad. Two different surfaces were considered. Both a “poured-in-place” rubberized surface, that is standard at many playgrounds, and an artificial grass surface were discussed.

AZ Independent Voter
Ruben Perez

Dear Star Valley,

Any chance you could head up the hill to show our council how to build a splash pad for under $700,000 and five years?

We kind of like your $30,000 six month model.

We'll even pay for your gas and buy your lunch.

