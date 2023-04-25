Improvements for the splash pad water feature at the Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Community Park in Star Valley continue to be approved by the town council. Most recently it agreed to spend almost $31,000 on a non-slip, poured-in-place surface area around the splash pad site. The town hopes to open the splash pad for use once the weather warms.
The Star Valley Town council considered several park improvements at its Tuesday, April 18 meeting.
It discussed approving a surface area around the splash pad. Two different surfaces were considered. Both a “poured-in-place” rubberized surface, that is standard at many playgrounds, and an artificial grass surface were discussed.
The council chose to move forward with the “poured-in-place” surface. Council decided it is the perfect solution for the area surrounding the splash pad as the anti-skid surface allows for a safe, slip resistant environment. The estimated cost of the “poured-in-place” surface around the splash pad is $30,941.
“We are getting close to completing the splash pad with a target date to open when the weather warms enough for the children to enjoy water play,” said Tim Grier, town manager.
The council also considered the purchase and installation of shade structures for two of the playground areas. It was proposed there be three single-post cantilever shade structures for the playground for ages 5 to 12 and two single-post cantilever shade structures at the smaller playground for ages 2 to 5.
The shade structures block up to 97% of UV rays and are able to keep areas beneath the shade structures up to 30 degrees cooler, according to staff. The cost of the shade structures for the playground for ages 5 to 12 is $50,642. The town is still waiting on the bid for the cost of the shade structures for the playground for those 2 to 5.
The council voted 6-1, with only Councilor Matt Highstreet voting against the project, to authorize staff to move forward to purchase and install the shade structures at a cost not to exceed $85,000.
Another improvement considered – artificial grass surface around the pickleball court and the possibility of adding a second pickleball court. After much discussion, the council requested staff to research the costs of adding a second pickleball court. The issue will be placed on a future agenda for council consideration when staff is able to provide estimated costs to council.
The council also considered fencing around the park. This was an agenda item requested by Highstreet. The council voted against the fencing 6-1 with only Highstreet voting for the fencing.
(1) comment
Dear Star Valley,
Any chance you could head up the hill to show our council how to build a splash pad for under $700,000 and five years?
We kind of like your $30,000 six month model.
We'll even pay for your gas and buy your lunch.
