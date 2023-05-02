pete's place

The Town of Star Valley has negotiated since early February to buy Pete’s Place Adult Cabaret. At its 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 2 meeting the council will hear the owner’s offer for a purchase price.

The Town of Star Valley has received an offer to purchase Pete’s Place. The council will consult with Tim Grier, town attorney and town manager, on the matter in an executive session at its 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 2 meeting. Following the executive session, the council will discuss the offer in a reconvened regular meeting and possibly instruct Grier on how to proceed with the offer.

“While the Town of Star Valley would like to eliminate the adult entertainment use, the council also realizes the need to provide many important services to the community such as maintenance of our streets and roads, the continued investment in our water system to provide reliable water to our residents, and continued improvement to our community park,” Grier said.

How much money will the town lose if they buy the business from its owner and then turn around and sell it to someone else for a different purpose? Would it be $50,000 or $200,000? And there will be less sales tax revenue to the town. The council needs to disclose these numbers to its citizens who probably are not aware of their having to subsidize the purchase.

