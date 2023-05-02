The Town of Star Valley has received an offer to purchase Pete’s Place. The council will consult with Tim Grier, town attorney and town manager, on the matter in an executive session at its 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 2 meeting. Following the executive session, the council will discuss the offer in a reconvened regular meeting and possibly instruct Grier on how to proceed with the offer.
“While the Town of Star Valley would like to eliminate the adult entertainment use, the council also realizes the need to provide many important services to the community such as maintenance of our streets and roads, the continued investment in our water system to provide reliable water to our residents, and continued improvement to our community park,” Grier said.
Many on the council and a great number of residents don’t want the adult entertainment offered by the business in town.
Grier said the council has not discussed what the town would do with Pete’s Place if purchased, except to eliminate the adult entertainment use.
He added it is likely the town would sell the property to mitigate the cost of purchase.
“The town hopes to achieve the goal of eliminating the strip club by purchase, but with minimum impact on funds that are needed for services we provide to the citizens of our town,” Grier said.
The agenda for the evening also includes:
• Reviewing the draft budget prior to the adoption of the tentative budget.
• Adopting a resolution amending the court enhancement fee.
• Moving forward with Rick Engineering Company to provide a water model study.
• Presentation by APS regarding fire mitigation and preparedness efforts.
How much money will the town lose if they buy the business from its owner and then turn around and sell it to someone else for a different purpose? Would it be $50,000 or $200,000? And there will be less sales tax revenue to the town. The council needs to disclose these numbers to its citizens who probably are not aware of their having to subsidize the purchase.
