The Star Valley Town Council is in the midst of developing a three-year plan. On March 7, it held its fourth work-study meeting
Finance report
Tina Woody, the town’s finance administrator and Tim Grier, town manager and attorney, told the council about the town’s finances in mid-January.
Woody discussed the town’s fund balances; its revenues and expenditures; whether to expect increases or decreases in revenues and expenditures or if they will remain stable over the next three years.
The council members were asked to consider with what fund balance amounts (savings) they are comfortable based on the information.
The council heard that revenue streams are expected to remain stable, or possibly see a 2% to 3% increase in the next two to three years, Grier said.
He said when the town first incorporated and for several years afterward, the council had projects dictated by immediate need.
“Now the council has a choice about what projects to pursue on behalf of residents,” Grier said, adding he thinks that is an exciting prospect.
Water information
The Star Valley Town Council could face a $3 million expense to replace the many aging pipes in the town’s water system.
“With the second work study to put a three-year plan in place, the council listened to a presentation by water operator Dean Schaeffer,” Grier said.
Schaeffer updated the council on the many projects that were completed this summer, but expressed concern about some of the aging water pipes in the Star Valley water system.
“He estimated a price tag close to $3 million to replace all the aging pipes and put new storage tanks in place,” Grier said.
Roads
The Star Valley Town Council had good news regarding the community’s roads.
At its Feb. 21 work study, the council met with Roy Haught, who contracts with the town for its road maintenance and repair.
Haught told the council, “The roads are not perfect. They weren’t built that way. But they’re in pretty good shape.”
Some of the work needed: paving failures; potholes; and trimming back trees encroaching on some roads.
The most immediate issue to address is on Highland Drive, where there is an ongoing failure that is a safety issue.
Haught said the work needed is minor, but Grier estimated the cost at around $10,000.
“Most of our roads are good. They’re pretty satisfactory. There are no major failures,” Haught told the council.
Questions for a Three-Year Plan
The council was asked to consider:
• What do you want your minimum cash fund balances to be?
• How would you like to approach repair or replacement of the water system’s older pipes? Options suggested by staff were: a staggered replacement program over a period of years; look into a WIFA loan.
• Do you want to move forward with the two 25,000-gallon water storage tanks at the Circle K well site?
• Does council feel that water rates need to be increased?
• What is a good plan for continued streets and roads maintenance and/or streets and roads projects?
Woody and Grier told the council a big chuck of the town’s money is restricted to the construction, improvement and maintenance of roads.
The money comes from the state Highway User Revenue Fund and the county’s half-cent excise tax.
Additionally, another source of revenue from fines for traffic and other law enforcement violations must go to the Gila County courts to handle the cases that come to it from Star Valley.
The town is obligated by state law to provide law enforcement services to its residents and businesses.
Town officials looked into creating a Star Valley police force years ago. There would have to be at least seven law enforcement employees to cover 24-hour shifts, 365 days a year, all outfitted with the appropriate equipment and provided a base of operations. The alternative was to contract with an existing law enforcement agency.
While it costs close to $500,000 per year for the service, which is now with the Town of Payson, but has also been with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, contracting is the most economical way to provide the service, Grier said.
That means, Star Valley has another pot of money it makes sure is available for law enforcement.
The town’s water department is another financial obligation – it is not self-supporting. Grier estimates the town must provide about $82,000 a year to supplement the department. So, if no changes are made, replacing the aging water lines would be on the town’s dime.
It was suggested that it might be time to raise the water rates charged to users; if not to pay for the water line replacement, at least to get to a break-even point.
Grier said in the past he would not have suggested the town seek a loan from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority for the needed work. But after a closer study, he now thinks it might be a good option to pay for the work.
The interest included in the pay-off is quite low and WIFA takes $500,000 off the top once a loan is awarded – the town would still get the $3 million loan, but only have to pay back $2.5 million plus interest. Additionally the town would have an option on the years it needed to pay back the money.
Councilor George Binney said since the town has the money, it could make a loan to the water department and not have to pay interest, but the water department would pay interest to the town.
Grier said it would be necessary to do a full analysis of the water system regardless of the route the council chooses to take and that will add to the cost.
“Crunching the numbers, it seems it might be a better choice to seek a WIFA loan to replace the pipes,” Grier said.
Regarding the water storage tanks planned for the Circle K well site, Binney asked if there was still a need for them. He was reminded that a great deal of time was spent in the effort to put the tanks in, but not given an answer as to their need.
Mayor Bobby Davis brought up the possibility of the town putting in a sewer system. He said he was concerned that there will be more septic failures contaminating the groundwater. Recently, failures of a septic system at one of the town’s developments malfunctioned and caused contamination in a nearby creek twice.
A study was made on building a municipal sewer system a number of years ago and it had a price tag of around $40 million at that time. With increased costs and supply issues still plaguing development, Binney said it is likely the cost would be substantially higher now.
Also related to water was whether the town would be called on in the future to help the Hellsgate Fire District with fire protection in the community.
While the roads are in good shape, if the council wants to make changes – widening, paving, etc. – Grier said there would need to be a formal analysis made of all the town’s roads.
“We need direction before starting the budget,” he said.
“The council makes policy, that’s your job. Our job is to implement it,” he added.
He suggested the council consider having another work study to refine its priorities regarding finances, the water system and roads. “It will take a lot of time to get it,” he said.
The general consensus was to hold another work study session, but as the council was meeting in a work study session, it could not act to set a date.
