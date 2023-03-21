Normally, when the Star Valley Town Council meets at 5:15 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month, it has only two or three items on its agenda. Tuesday, March 21 that number has grown to five, including another work-study session for its three-year plan.
The regular agenda includes:
• Discussion to consider a sweep account for town funds at National Bank of Arizona. Branch Manager Andrew Strader is scheduled to make the presentation.
A sweep account is a bank account that automatically transfers amounts that exceed a certain level into a higher interest-earning investment option at the close of each business day. Commonly, the excess cash is swept into a money market fund.
• Second Public Hearing, discussion to adopt an ordinance amending the town code to create measures for nuisance control and property maintenance violations that could include penalties.
• Discussion and possible action to adopt a resolution declaring as public record the addition of Nuisance Control and Property Maintenance regulations and violations to the town’s Public Health and Safety code.
• Discussion and possible action to adopt a resolution enacting a Short-Term Rental Permit Fee.
The regular meeting will adjourn into a work-study meeting to once again discuss a three-year plan for the town.
The agenda includes a discussion on the five questions presented at the last work-study meeting, held Tuesday, March 7.
Facilitated by Mayor Bobby Davis, the discussion may be opened to the public following a presentation from town staff and a question and answer session with the council.
The questions:
• What does the council want the town’s minimum cash fund balances to be?
• How would the council like to approach the replacement of the older, deteriorating pipes of the town’s water system? Options include: a staggered replacement program over a period of years; or consideration of seeking a Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona loan.
• Does the council want to move forward with the two, 25,000-gallon water storage tanks at the Circle K well-site?
• Does the council feel that water rates need to be increased?
• What is a good plan for continued streets and roads maintenance and/or streets and roads projects?
The biggest challenge is the issue of replacing the old lines of the water system. The cost is estimated to be $3 million. The matter of the waterlines was discussed in an earlier work-study devoted to the water system, presented by water operator Dean Schaeffer.
The town is on top of a very healthy aquifer as evidenced by the productive wells it has developed in the years since purchasing the Payson Water Company from Brooke Utilities in 2012.
The move to incorporate Star Valley in 2005 was largely based on concerns about the Town of Payson depleting the community’s water supply with the operation of the Tower Well.
Later, it was learned Star Valley could do nothing to stop Payson’s plans and could do even less without the area’s water rights, which Brooke Utilities held, along with a certificate of convenience and necessity.
Early on, the town looked to acquire the company, but when it was determined that the price could be as high as $1.2 to $1.4 million, it backed away.
An agreement with Payson to supply emergency water later required a contract with Brooke Utilities to use the company’s waterlines in the event the emergency water was needed.
That is when town officials again met with Brooke Utilities president Robert Hardcastle and he unexpectedly asked if the town still wanted to buy the system. The town was still interested and started negotiations, settling on a $775,000 price. The final price was $870,000, but the town was able to write a check for the outright purchase, according to Star Valley Town Manager Tim Grier.
At the time, the company served about 390 customers and had two functioning wells and a third non-operational well site: the Knolls Well, which produced about 140 gallons per minute; the Milky Way Well, producing about 40 gpm; and the non-functioning well called Quail Valley.
The town did extensive work at the Quail Valley site and developed a well that can produce 100 gpm — the original system did about 3 gpm.
Star Valley used $260,000 in Community Development Block Grant money and town leverage funds to drill next to the existing Quail Valley site and discovered a 100 gpm well could be developed. In addition to building another state-of-the-art well, the town added a third storage tank with a capacity for 50,000 gallons.
Over the years, the town has purchased and improved other existing wells that were in private hands and it has drilled new wells. Old, inaccurate water meters were replaced, as were patchwork fixes for earlier problems.
Using its CDBG funds and administering the work in-house, the town has secured a 100-year water supply, said Grier. However, not all residents are connected to the system, preferring to use their own wells.
Additionally, the water system is not self-sufficient. Grier told the town council at its March 7 work-study meeting about $82,000 per year is used from the town’s funds to support the water system.
Since its incorporation, the Town of Star Valley has been able to operate debt-free. Because of that, Grier said he was reluctant to suggest the council look at a WIFA grant as it would create an additional financial obligation for the town. At the March 7 work-study, he told the council after further investigation of WIFA assistance, he felt that it was perhaps the best route to take to get the old waterlines replaced. The interest rate is low, the town can choose the length of time in which it wants to pay back the loan, and once the funds are awarded, WIFA takes $500,000 off the amount needed to be paid back. So, the town would still get $3 million, but only have to pay back $2.5 million, plus interest.
Once the Star Valley Town Council has agreed on its priorities and plans for the next three years, the town staff will begin work on the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!