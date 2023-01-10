Most people make New Year’s resolutions and plans for the future. The Town of Star Valley is doing the same.
At its Jan. 3 meeting, the town council agreed to have a series of work study meetings to discuss plans for the town over the next three years.
The project, said Town Manager Tim Grier, would help the council and staff establish a direction for the community.
“Maybe the direction we go is the same direction we have been going. It seems that we have had few missteps and what we have been doing has worked well. But now after 16 years since incorporation, I think we have choices. For example, do we still want to focus on water or do we want to shift to street and road projects,” said Grier in an interview with the Roundup.
“My thinking behind a three-year plan and not a five-year plan or longer is that it is hard to predict longer than three years. In a three-year time frame, we have a pretty good handle on what both our revenues and expenditures will be. I think the ability to predict accurately after three years gets a bit diluted. A three-year plan trims our focus. We will take it in bites,” he said.
The first work study planned is a financial presentation by Tina Woody, the town’s finance administrator. “She will discuss our fund balances, our revenues, our expenditures, whether we expect our revenues and expenditures will increase, decrease or remain stable in the next three years and all things in the financial world of Star Valley,” Grier said.
There is also a plan to have Dean Schaeffer, water department operator, address the council at the second in the series of work study sessions. “He will talk about what we have accomplished since purchasing the water department and the projects, as he see sees it, we still need work on.” Grier said.
“At the third work study session, we will have Roy Haught, our job order contractor for all things streets and roads, talk to the council about our needs for maintaining and improving our streets in the next three years.” Grier said.
Following those three work study sessions, the council and staff will discuss the history of Star Valley. What has been accomplished. What the goals, priorities and accomplishments of prior councils have been, as well as what it believes the citizens of Star Valley want their community to look like, he explained.
“We then hope to look at what we learned from the work study sessions and see if this council can find the direction it wants to go, as well as identifying and setting priorities for projects. Even though we have experience on this council with Mayor Bobby Davis, Vice Mayor Andy McKinney, Council person Ray Armington and Council person Belle McDaniel, we also have one new council person, Matt Highstreet, and Dennis Dueker, who has only been on council a short time. I hope it is a plan that gives all council members an opportunity to articulate the direction they would like to see Star Valley go in the next three years,” Grier concluded.
The work study schedule: Tuesday, Jan. 17 – work study on finance; Tuesday, Feb. 7 – work study on water; Tuesday, Feb. 21 – work study on streets and roads; Tuesday, March 7 – work study on project priorities and three-year plan.
