sv sign

The Town of Star Valley has decided to spend $3 million over the next 10 years to replace aging water pipes rather than applying for a loan from WIFA.

 Alexis Bechman/Roundup

The Star Valley Town Council at its April 4 meeting decided against going into debt with a Water Infrastructure Finance Authority loan to replace aging water pipes in the Moonlight Drive area. Instead, it will stagger pipe replacement over a 10-year period and use general fund money for the project. The overall cost of the project is estimated at $3 million.

“We hope to schedule Dale Miller, our engineer, to address council at the next meeting to discuss the need for additional water storage tanks and any additional questions the council might have concerning the replacement of the aging water pipes,” said Tim Grier, town manager.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.