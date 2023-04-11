The Star Valley Town Council at its April 4 meeting decided against going into debt with a Water Infrastructure Finance Authority loan to replace aging water pipes in the Moonlight Drive area. Instead, it will stagger pipe replacement over a 10-year period and use general fund money for the project. The overall cost of the project is estimated at $3 million.
“We hope to schedule Dale Miller, our engineer, to address council at the next meeting to discuss the need for additional water storage tanks and any additional questions the council might have concerning the replacement of the aging water pipes,” said Tim Grier, town manager.
The council discussed the water pipe replacement project at several previous work-study sessions starting in February.
Replacing the old lines is one of the council’s biggest challenges.
The town is on top of a healthy aquifer, as evidenced by the productive wells it has developed in the years since purchasing the Payson Water Company from Brooke Utilities in 2012.
The move to incorporate Star Valley in 2005 was largely based on concerns about the Town of Payson depleting the community’s water supply with the operation of the Tower Well.
Later, it was learned Star Valley could do nothing to stop Payson’s plans and could do even less without the area’s water rights, which Brooke Utilities held, along with a certificate of convenience and necessity.
Early on, the town looked to acquire the company, but when it was determined that the price could be as high as $1.2 to $1.4 million, it backed away.
An agreement with Payson to supply emergency water later required a contract with Brooke Utilities to use the company’s waterlines in the event the emergency water was needed.
That is when town officials again met with Brooke Utilities president Robert Hardcastle and he unexpectedly asked if the town still wanted to buy the system. The town was still interested and started negotiations, settling on a $775,000 price. The final price was $870,000, but the town was able to write a check for the outright purchase, according to Grier.
At the time, the company served about 390 customers and had two functioning wells and a third non-operational well site. The wells were known as the Knolls Well, which produced about 140 gallons per minute; the Milky Way Well, producing about 40 gpm; and the non-functioning well called Quail Valley.
The town did extensive work at the Quail Valley site and developed a well that can produce 100 gpm — the original system did about 3 gpm.
Star Valley used $260,000 in Community Development Block Grant money and town leverage funds to drill next to the existing Quail Valley site and discovered a 100 gpm well could be developed. In addition to building another state-of-the-art well, the town added a third storage tank with a capacity of 50,000 gallons.
Over the years, the town has purchased and improved other existing wells that were in private hands and it has drilled new wells. Old, inaccurate water meters were replaced, as were patchwork fixes for earlier problems.
Using its CDBG funds and administering the work in-house, the town has secured a 100-year water supply, said Grier. However, not all residents are connected to the system, preferring to use their own wells.
Additionally, the water system is not self-sufficient. Grier told the town council at its March 7 work-study meeting about $82,000 per year is used from the town’s funds to support the water system.
Since its incorporation, the Town of Star Valley has operated debt-free. Because of that, Grier said he was reluctant to suggest the council look at a WIFA grant as it would create an additional financial obligation for the town. At the March 7 work-study, he told the council after further investigation of WIFA assistance, he felt it was perhaps the best route to take to get the old waterlines replaced. The interest rate is low, the town can choose the length of time in which it wants to pay back the loan, and once the funds are awarded, WIFA takes $500,000 off the amount needed to be paid back. So, the town would still get $3 million, but only have to pay back $2.5 million, plus interest.
Once the Star Valley Town Council has agreed on its priorities and plans for the next three years, the town staff will begin work on the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The council’s work-study sessions since Jan. 17, also included questions regarding whether to move forward with plans to have two 25,000-gallon water storage tanks at the town’s community garden site, which is behind Circle K; and consider raising the rates it charges the customers of the water company in order to make it more self-sufficient.
Dale Miller, the town’s engineer, is scheduled to address the council at the next meeting, April 18, to discuss the need for additional water storage tanks.
At the April 4 meeting, the council directed staff to begin a water rate analysis to determine appropriate water rates, Grier said.
Another question considered in the work-study sessions was the direction for road improvements and maintenance. Grier said, “The council liked what the town has been doing regarding road work.”
In other business
At the April 4 meeting, the Star Valley Town Council made appointments to both the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustments.
Chris Lecher, Michelle Montbleau, and Ted Durst were appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Mark Salem was appointed to the Board of Adjustments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!