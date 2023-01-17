Short-term and vacation rentals are taking root in most communities these days. While the tourists they bring to a community also bring added revenue to municipal coffers, they also create some unintentional headaches.
The Town of Star Valley is preparing for potential problems now. At its 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting at town hall, the town council plans a public hearing, discussion and possible action on an ordinance to regulate short term and vacation rentals.
The proposed ordinance establishes “a purpose; setting forth definitions; requiring a permit to operate within the town boundaries; establishing regulations; adopting notification and disclosure requirements; adopting insurance requirements; adopting application fees; establishing fines and penalties for violations; providing for enforcement … establishing an effective date.”
Following the public hearing, the council will continue its discussion on short term and vacation rentals and possibly adopt a resolution amending the Town Code of Star Valley, declaring as a public record, “Title 3, Chapter 4: Short-Term Rentals and Vacation Rentals.”
In other business, the council will discuss and possibly act to purchase artificial turf for installation around the splash pad and pickleball court at the community park. This is the latest planned improvement to the facility. Look for an article on the history of Star Valley’s community park.
Immediately following the 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 council meeting, the first of a series of work study sessions is scheduled. These work study sessions are to help the council and staff develop a plan for community improvements over the next three years.
The first session is a financial report from finance administrator, Tiny Woody, and town manager Tim Grier.
Following the staff presentations and council discussion, the matter may be opened for public discussion.
