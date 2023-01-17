Short-term and vacation rentals are taking root in most communities these days. While the tourists they bring to a community also bring added revenue to municipal coffers, they also create some unintentional headaches.

The Town of Star Valley is preparing for potential problems now. At its 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting at town hall, the town council plans a public hearing, discussion and possible action on an ordinance to regulate short term and vacation rentals.

