The final 2022 meetings of the Star Valley Town Council saw the community’s leaders approving funds to support Payson Senior Center programs.
The council also discussed putting down artificial turf in the Ronnie and Diane McDaniel Community Park’s splash pad area and pickleball court.
Another item discussed was an increase in fees for building permits.
Town manager Tim Grier said the council unanimously and enthusiastically approved funding for the center’s Meals on Wheels and Senior Ridership programs. The Town of Star Valley has helped area seniors with a $17,500 contribution each year to the two programs for many years, he said.
“While we are very proud of the many things we have been able to accomplish since incorporation, perhaps the Town of Star Valley takes the most pride in supporting these two programs and our seniors in need. The council voted to double the help to the two programs and pledged to contribute $35,000 this year,” Grier said.
Debbie Stephens and Kelly Brooks, from the Payson Senior Center, made a heartfelt presentation to the council explaining the help the town gives our seniors with the two programs. In some cases, the Meals on Wheels meal is the only meal some seniors get.
The Senior Center representatives shared their concerns over the rising costs to maintain the two programs with inflation impacting both programs with rising gas and food prices.
The decision regarding artificial turf in limited areas at the park was put on hold, Grier said.
“We didn’t pull the trigger on a surface choice around the splash pad. We want to do a bit more research before choosing between a poured in place surface or an artificial grass surface. We will have the splash pad open by next summer when the weather warms,” he explained.
The town manager said the council approved increased fees for building permits. These are modest increases and put in place to break even with the administration costs, he said.
