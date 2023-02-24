The Star Valley Town Council had good news regarding the community’s roads.
The council had a work study on its streets and roads Tuesday, Feb. 21. They met with Roy Haught, who contracts with the town for its road maintenance and repair.
The Star Valley Town Council had good news regarding the community’s roads.
The council had a work study on its streets and roads Tuesday, Feb. 21. They met with Roy Haught, who contracts with the town for its road maintenance and repair.
Star Valley Town Manager Tim Grier said he and Haught had taken a tour that day to look at problem spots around town.
Haught told the council, “The roads are not perfect. They weren’t built that way. They’re in pretty good shape.”
Some of the assorted work needed includes paving failures; potholes; and trimming back trees encroaching on some roads.
The most immediate issue to address is on Highland Drive where there is ongoing failure that is a safety issue.
Haught said the work needed is minor.
“Most of our roads are good. They’re pretty satisfactory. There are no major failures.”
Mayor Bobby Davis said he had heard from residents about how pleased they were with the paving going in around mailboxes.”
Following the work study on roads, the council approved increasing the amount the town manager can spend with council approval from $5,000 to $25,000, primarily for safety and efficiency.
Council member George Binney was in favor of the increase because the cost has gone up so much on materials needed for maintenance and improvement to town infrastructure.
In other business the council did not approve making a $2,950 donation to the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee for its two rodeos.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!