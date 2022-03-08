Every four years voters in Arizona municipalities must decide if they will approve a local Alternative Expenditure Limitation, also known as Home Rule. If Star Valley voters approve continuing Home Rule, the town can spend its anticipated 2023-24 revenues of $12.6 million rather than be limited to $2.8 million established by the state.
The State of Arizona Constitution imposes a formula-based budget spending limit on Arizona cities and towns, including the Town of Star Valley. The formula-based spending limit does not take into consideration the services and programs provided to citizens by each city or town — such as public safety, water, and roadway infrastructure.
As an alternative to this formula-based limit, the Arizona Constitution allows voters of a municipality to approve a local Alternative Expenditure Limitation, otherwise known as the “Home Rule” option. This option allows a city or town to adopt its own budget limits — based on local needs, service levels and available resources.
The Star Valley Town Council held the first of two public hearings on the matter Tuesday, March 1, the second hearing is Tuesday, March 15. There was no council discussion or comments from the public on March 1. The issue is to be on the August primary ballot.
Edie Chapin, Star Valley town clerk, supplied basic information on the matter.
If Home Rule is not approved, the Town of Star Valley will operate under the state-imposed formula limit, resulting in a reduction in services beginning in fiscal year 2023-2024. Budgeted expenditures would be limited to no more than $2.8 million, which would translate into a severe reduction in town services, including public safety, water utility services, streets and roads maintenance, parks maintenance, and community services.
If Home Rule continues, residents and the Star Valley Town Council would decide the level of services best for the community. The town could spend the revenues it receives to provide services to residents and to continue to set its own budget spending limits locally through the annual budget process. The local expenditure estimate for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, is $12.6 million.
