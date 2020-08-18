After contracting for law enforcement from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office for years, the Town of Star Valley is switching to a new agency.
At its Aug. 4 meeting, the town council decided to switch services from the GCSO to the Payson Police Department.
“After careful deliberation by council, it was decided (Aug. 4) to move forward with the Town of Payson to provide law enforcement services for the Town of Star Valley in the future,” said town manager Tim Grier. “The two towns will begin final negotiations of a law enforcement contract.”
The Payson Town Council was scheduled to discuss the issue Thursday night. As Star Valley’s FY 20-21 budget was prepared, the expected cost of the contract with the GCSO for law enforcement services and animal control services was to be $445,577.
“Star Valley greatly appreciates the many years of service and protection to our community by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. We look forward to the new partnership with the Town of Payson and Chief Tischer,” Grier said.
De-annexation
Star Valley is considering de-annexing the area between Lion Springs to Preacher Canyon.
The area was added to the town boundaries shortly after incorporation. The council moved to have Grier, who also serves as Star Valley town attorney, provide a legal analysis of de-annexation. The council will consider at a future meeting whether the cost of law enforcement patrol and accident investigation on State Route 260 in the annexed area outweigh the benefit of the previous annexation.
Budget
Also at the Aug. 4 meeting, the council adopted the $7.6 million budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
“The expenditure-based budget of $7.6 million includes $5.4 million in fund reserves and an additional $600,000 in rainy day funds,” said finance administrator Chancy Nutt. “Operating, personnel, professional services, capital outlay and grants make up the remaining $1,584,000 expected expenditures.”
Expected new revenues amount to only $2.145 million, but with the town’s longtime conservative fiscal focus, it can balance the revenue to meet the expenditures with a $5.54 million infusion from its unreserved fund balance. Additionally, the town is getting $264,974 in AZ CARES Act funds, which it plans to use for law enforcement services.
The town’s share of Highway User Fund Revenues, expected to be $269,140, plus the $3,900 interest earned by its HURF reserve, can only be used for road and transportation projects. The same is true of the town’s share of Gila County’s excise tax, expected to be $136,000 for FY 20-21. The $346,594 in its Water Enterprise Fund can only be used for water projects.
Council meetings
Star Valley holds its council meetings at 3675 E. Highway 260. The meetings are open to the public, but council members attend telephonically to comply with CDC guidelines.
The meetings are at 4 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
So is the PPD going to charge SV less than what GCSO did?
