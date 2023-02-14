The Star Valley Town Council is moving forward in its efforts to buy Pete’s Place cabaret.
Many on the council and a great number of residents don’t want the adult entertainment offered by the business in town.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 5:25 am
The council adjourned into executive session to discuss the “offer to sale” of Pete’s Place, also known as Pete’s Place Cabaret last week, reported town manager/attorney Tim Grier to the Roundup.
After discussion, the council adjourned back to a regular meeting. It voted on a motion made by Vice Mayor Andy McKinney to allow Grier to continue negotiations with the owners of Pete’s Place.
“Council person Ray Armington was the only council person to vote ‘no’ on the vice mayor’s motion and explained that he didn’t think it was government’s place to be involved with the possible purchase of the strip club.”
Earlier, Grier said, “While the Town of Star Valley would like to eliminate the adult entertainment use, the council also realizes the need to provide many important services to the community such as maintenance of our streets and roads, the continued investment in our water system to provide reliable water to our residents, and continued improvement to our community park.”
