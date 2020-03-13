A climbing wall for children is coming to Star Valley’s Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Community Park.
At its March 3 meeting, the Star Valley Town Council approved purchasing and installing the new feature.
The total estimated cost is $12,890, which includes installation, additional fencing and 30 cubic yards of engineered wood fiber. It is designed for ages 5 to 12, according to Tim Grier, town manager.
The wall was suggested for the park by Councilor Belle McDaniel, granddaughter of the couple for whom the site is named.
Other town business
They appointed former Town Councilor Vern Leis to represent Star Valley on the Rim Country Educational Alliance board. He fills the position left open by the February 2019 death of Star Valley Mayor Ronnie McDaniel.
The RCEA, a separate legal entity, was created in 2011 by Payson and Star Valley to purchase 251 acres from the U.S. Forest Service to build a university. The formation of the RCEA protected both Payson and Star Valley from any financial liability should the university project fail. Each town appointed three board members, but provided no funding. For the first few years of its existence, the RCEA engaged in negotiations with Arizona State University. However, negotiations ultimately failed and plans for the land remain unclear.
Star Valley’s mayor, town council and staff were presented an award from Southwest Risk Management program administrator Ed Bantel. He awarded them a platinum plaque in recognition of avoiding litigation and litigation costs. Grier said since incorporation Star Valley has had no litigation.
