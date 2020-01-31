Work is progressing on a variety of projects put in motion by the Star Valley Town Council, including new streetlights, roadway improvements and even water cannons.
Town manager Tim Grier brought the mayor and council up to date on the work at its Jan. 21 meeting.
If everything goes smoothly, Grier said work to put streetlights along the highway would start in about six weeks. He expects once installation starts it would only take a couple of days to complete and cause no traffic delays. The plan is to put in 26 streetlights on S.R. 260 from Plant Fair to Milky Way.
The town’s contracted engineer Dale Miller, with RICK Engineering Company, and a representative from APS have already checked out the route along S.R. 260 in Star Valley.
“It looks like it will come in at budget, which is $70,000, but we’re hoping it will come in under,” Grier said.
Park
Several improvements for the Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Community Park are also moving forward to be operational by late April or early May when it warms up, Grier said.
Two water features are planned: water cannons and aqua nozzles (pop-up squirting units). Councilor George Binney is donating his time and skills as a plumber to put in the improvements.
Additionally, the town has the lights on hand for the park’s pickleball court, but has not yet installed them. There are plans to put in irrigation lines to expand the grassy area around the large ramada.
Water
Work to hook the PW1 and PW2 wells into the town’s water system is progressing, as are efforts to take over the Sky Run Resort’s well and lines.
In related water system projects, the town’s Community Development Block Grant is proceeding. About $100,000 in grant money is allocated to improve aging water lines along Moonlight Drive.
Roads
The town has completed the first phase of its road maintenance projects, putting slurry seal on approximately 10,000 feet of pavement on Pinyon, Mountain View, Switchman and Highland roads.
The next phase of maintenance will start later this year when temperatures warm to accommodate the materials.
In other business
The council agreed to give the Rodeo Committee $2,500 for the upcoming rodeos — the Gary Hardt Memorial Spring Rodeo in May and the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo in August.
There was a discussion about how items were selected for council agendas.
Currently, the mayor, vice mayor and a rotating council member meet to set the agenda. Any member of the council can suggest an item for the agenda. Councilor George Binney suggested that when a councilor serving the council rotation proposed an item, that their item make the agenda.
The proposal failed with a 3-4 vote. Binney and Councilors Sharon Rappaport and Belle McDaniel voted in favor of the change. Mayor Gary Coon, Vice Mayor Andy McKinney and Councilors Ray Armington and Bobby Davis opposed.
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!