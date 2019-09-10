The Star Valley Town Council hasn’t decided if it will continue funding the Beeline Bus service.
At a council meeting in August, the council asked the Payson Senior Center, that is coordinating the bus program, for a business plan to better understand how the program is doing since it launched late last year.
Currently, there are two routes, a blue and red, offering service to Payson, Star Valley and Mesa del Caballo.
Tim Grier, Star Valley town manager and attorney, said the council passed a motion asking that Joanne Conlin or another representative from the Senior Center present a business plan for the service. Until the town gets that plan, it cannot go forward with approving another round of funding to the Beeline Bus.
“Unless the council rescinds that motion, it cannot take any action until it has the business plan it requested,” Grier said.
He said the council would consider rescinding the request at its next meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 17. Should the decision be made to rescind the request, then the council can discuss providing funds for the bus service.
The council approved giving the service $25,000 in May 2018 to help with its start. It launched late in 2018.
In other business, the Star Valley Town Council instructed the staff to research additional low-cost water features for the community park. The town is currently in the process of adding three water cannons to the facility and recently added a zip line and a while back turned the sand volleyball court into a pickleball court.
The council, following an executive session, instructed Grier to continue efforts to secure an easement for electricity to serve the PW1 and PW2 wells.
The most cost effective easement is through private property for which the town had hoped to make a trade. The owner, according to Grier, rejected this. An alternative access would go through a lot of rock and would be at a significant additional cost for taxpayers, he said.
Until the wells have electricity, they cannot be used to supplement the town’s water supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!