The Town of Star Valley is seeking bids to begin work on the first group of roads on which it wants maintenance work to start at the end of September.
A new schedule of regular road maintenance is part of the town council’s capital improvements plan.
Money for the work comes from Star Valley’s share of Highway Users Fund Revenue from the state and Gila County’s transportation excise tax, said Tim Grier, town manager and attorney.
Improving the small community’s roads was one of the first priorities of the town council when Star Valley incorporated in 2005. Now the council wants to revisit the roads needing the most immediate attention.
Scheduled for slurry seal are Pinyon, Mountain View, Switchman and Highline. Grier said the work involves 31,000 square yards.
In related business, Grier said the streetlights approved for installation on SR 260 through Star Valley are currently in the design phase with APS and Rick’s Engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!