The Star Valley Town Council will consider a $7.6 million tentative budget for 2020-21 Tuesday, July 7 with a final vote Aug. 4.
“The expenditure-based budget of $7.6 million includes $5.4 million in fund reserves and an additional $600,000 in rainy day funds. Operating, personnel, professional services, capital outlay and grants make up the remaining $1,584,000 expected expenditures,” said Chancy Nutt, finance administrator.
Expected new revenues amount to only $2,145,216, but with the town’s longtime conservative fiscal focus, it can balance the revenue to meet the expenditures with a $5.54 million infusion from its unreserved fund balance.
The sources of revenue include: state-shared revenue (state income tax and state sales tax distributions and auto license taxes); local revenues/fees (city sales tax distribution, a franchise tax from APS and cable franchise fees); licenses and permits (business and animal licenses and building permits); fines and penalties from the courts; and other revenues from interest earnings, town park and community garden reservations and miscellaneous.
Additionally, the town is getting $264,974 in AZ CARES Act funds, which it plans to use for its contract for law enforcement services with the county.
The town receives other revenue that it is required to use only in certain ways.
Its share of Highway User Fund Revenues, expected to be $269,140, plus the $3,900 interest earned by its HURF reserve can only be used for road and transportation projects. The same is true of the town’s share of Gila County’s excise tax, expected to be $136,000 for FY 20-21. The $346,594 in its Water Enterprise Fund can only be used for water projects.
The largest part of the $7.6 million in expenditures is $4.9 million attributed to administration.
Most of that is what the town puts into its contingency and rainy day restricted funds — essentially its savings account.
The budget allotment to the contingency fund is $5.4 million and the rainy day restricted funds is allocated $600,000.
Other elements of the administration budget include $112,803 for personnel, $59,343 for purchased services and supplies; $62,300 for purchased professional services, and $10,000 for capital outlay.
Following administration expenditures is the cost of law enforcement services provided by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. The town has budgeted $444,127 for law enforcement for FY 20-21, plus $1,450 for animal control.
A sizable amount of the total budget, $1.61 million is allocated to the streets department, but the revenue for streets comes from the restricted HURF and the Gila County excise tax money received by the town.
