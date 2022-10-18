The Star Valley Town Council recently discussed two street safety issues. At its Oct. 4 meeting, the council talked about improving the safety of the intersection at Garrels Drive and Moonlight Drive. It also discussed the status of street lights on East Highway 260 through town.
Line-of-sight is the main issue at the Garrels Drive and Moonlight Drive intersection, according to Tim Grier, Star Valley town manager.
He said the council looked at different options to improve the intersection’s safety and it was decided to ask the landowner to cut a bush on the northeast corner of the intersection.
The land owner has been contacted and will cut the bush.
“Hopefully, this will give drivers a better line-of-sight when turning from Garrels onto Moonlight. We will continue to monitor the intersection to see if any further action is necessary,” Grier said.
Street lights
The Star Valley Town Council started discussing getting street lights put along Highway 260 in November 2018 to help make it safer for residents. In May 2019, it agreed to spend more than $50,000 on the project. By October 2019, the project price jumped to $70,000 because it was discovered the town would have to put in new poles for the lights rather than use the existing APS poles.
At an April 2021 meeting, the council had an update on the streetlight project from Grier. He said that the Arizona Department of Transportation has approved a permit for the town and APS to put lights along the road.
The council heard at its Oct. 4 meeting the project has stalled pending the development of the Freegard property, according to Grier.
The council will re-visit the project in 30 days to see if there is more information available on the proposed Freegard property development.
