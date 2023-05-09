After discussing buying Pete’s Place Adult Cabaret for months, the Star Valley Town Council has ended negotiations. It will instead focus the town’s resources on continuing community improvements to roads, the water system, the Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Community Park, and more, according to staff.

It made the decision following an executive session at the May 2 meeting. The council did not say why they had ended negotiations with the owners. Later, Tim Grier, town manager and attorney said, “The price to rid the non-conforming use just was too high a price when the council considered all the other needs of the town.”

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

