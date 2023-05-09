Star Valley’s finance director Tina Woody gave the Town Council a preview of the budget staff proposes for the 2023-2024 fiscal year May 2. The preview gives the council the opportunity to make changes to the capital improvement plan and/or budget if they so desire before it is on the agenda May 16 for tentative adoption.
After discussing buying Pete’s Place Adult Cabaret for months, the Star Valley Town Council has ended negotiations. It will instead focus the town’s resources on continuing community improvements to roads, the water system, the Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Community Park, and more, according to staff.
It made the decision following an executive session at the May 2 meeting. The council did not say why they had ended negotiations with the owners. Later, Tim Grier, town manager and attorney said, “The price to rid the non-conforming use just was too high a price when the council considered all the other needs of the town.”
The proposed purchase was to eliminate the adult entertainment business, which many members of the council and residents found objectionable.
In other council news, the town’s budget remains healthy and whatever the council invests its energy towards in for the 2023-24 fiscal year, it has the funds to back it up.
Tina Woody, the town’s finance administrator, provided a preview of the 23-24 budget at the May 2 council.
“The numbers are going to change as I have received new information after the fact (of the presentation). I will be budgeting all cash available to allow council the budget authority to spend,” Woody told the Roundup.
She said the purpose of the “Sneak Preview” was so the council could make changes to the capital improvement plan and/or budget if they so desire prior to the tentative budget adoption on May 16.
The town is anticipating a $2.7 million increase in revenues and a $1.7 million increase in expenditures. Staff proposes the council adopt a $8.3 million budget.
The primary increases in revenue are expected from:
• Taxes, up $223,200 from $1.6 million in FY23 to $$1.9 million in FY24;
• The Gila County Excise Tax – for roads and transportation – up $52,000 from $200,000 in FY23 to $252,000 for FY24;
• Highway User Funds Revenue, up $35,600 from $352,200 in FY23 to $387,300 for FY24;
• Judicial Collection Enhancement Fund, going from $500 in FY23 to $5,900 in FY24;
• the Local Transportation Assistance Fund, going from nothing to $700.
The staff proposes increases in all expenditures, except for capital improvements, where it suggests a decrease of $141,800 from $3.0 million in FY23 to $2.9 million in FY24.
Increases proposed:
• Administration, up $113,400 from $480,800 in FY23 to $594,200 in FY24;
• Operations, up $232,400 from $239,700 in FY23 to $472,100 in FY24;
• Professional Services, up $54,600 from $191,700, FY23, to $246,300, FY24;
• Contracted Services, up $8,700 from $450,300 in FY23, to $459,000 in FY24;
• Contingency, up $1.7 million from $542,200 in FY23 to $$2.3 million for FY24.
