Meeting telephonically Tuesday, July 21, the Star Valley Town Council discussed its law enforcement contract negotiations and litigation with Pete’s Place Cabaret.
The discussions were held in executive session with Tim Grier, who serves as both the town’s attorney and its manager.
“There wasn’t a decision made on a future law enforcement contract. The law enforcement contract with Gila County (Sheriff’s Office) is still in place until a decision is made. The issue will be brought back to council as soon as more information is available for the council to consider,” Grier said.
Earlier he told the Roundup the Payson Police Department was interested in providing the town with law enforcement services. Payson, at one point, was the provider, but for years Star Valley has contracted with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.
Regarding Pete’s Place, Grier said, “Pete’s Place has two code compliance issues that we have asked them to cure. To date, they have not.”
