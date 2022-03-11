The Star Valley Town Council must name a new member by March 15 to fill the seat vacated when Councilor Bobby Davis was selected mayor.
The town is required by the state to fill a council vacancy within 30 days of the creation of an empty seat or it must have a special election, which is a costly process.
Davis was appointed mayor Feb. 15 by the Star Valley Town Council following the resignation of Gary Coon. Coon resigned after two recent arrests – one for assault and the other for DUI. Davis was formally sworn into office March 1 by Payson Justice of the Peace, Dorothy Little.
“There seems to be a lot of interest in council positions,” Tim Grier, town manager and attorney, told the Roundup.
“But you never know until people hand in their signatures,” he added.
Pat Woolsey and Dennis Dueker are both interested, Grier said. “I think they would both be very good candidates.”
Both have sought appointments to the council in the past. They put their hats in the ring to fill the vacancy created when Coon was selected to serve as mayor following the death of Ronnie McDaniel in February 2019.
Dueker has lived in the area for nearly nine years and runs Dueker Ranch and manages the Payson Airport. He grew up in Mesa and spent several years in Southern California. He said he wanted to help make sure Star Valley had controlled and planned growth and maintained its course in keeping water a priority.
Woolsey has lived in Star Valley since 1985. She said she felt growth would benefit the town, but it should take place in such a way that Star Valley stayed happy and safe.
The 2019 bid to fill the council vacancy also drew interest from Belle McDaniel, granddaughter of Ronnie McDaniel; Ted Durst; Vern Leis, a former councilor; and Irving “Scott” Popke. McDaniel won the appointment.
In recent years, several vacant council seats had to be filled by appointment: Ray Armington came on the council through appointment after the resignation of Barbara Hartwell, who had to move from Star Valley to Payson; former Councilor Larry Stephenson was appointed to fill a term left vacant by the death of Councilor Paty Henderson; and Ronnie McDaniel was also initially appointed as mayor after the resignation of Bill Rappaport.
