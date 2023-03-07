star valley sign
The Star Valley Town Council meets on Tuesday, March 7 at 5:15 for a meeting followed by a work-study session.

 Alexis Bechman/Roundup

From fines to how agendas are set and working on a three-year plan, the Star Valley Town Council will meet at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 at the Town Hall, 3675 E. Hwy. 260, to discuss several issues.

The agenda includes a first reading and public hearing on an ordinance to amend the Town Code to increase code violation fines; set the penalties; and the date the changes go into effect.

