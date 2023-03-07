From fines to how agendas are set and working on a three-year plan, the Star Valley Town Council will meet at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 at the Town Hall, 3675 E. Hwy. 260, to discuss several issues.
The agenda includes a first reading and public hearing on an ordinance to amend the Town Code to increase code violation fines; set the penalties; and the date the changes go into effect.
The council also plans to consider opening its pre-agenda meetings to the public so it can assess what is being proposed. This matter was requested by resident Donna Fox.
Additionally, the council will discuss, and possibly act to allow the town manager to purchase of Caselle Upgrade Modules for approximately $19,560. The equipment is to be used for business licenses, accounts payable electronic reporting, animal licenses, water department service orders, payroll direct deposit, utility payment import and document management.
Work-Study
Following the regular council meeting, there will be a work-study. This is the fourth in a series of work-study meetings designed to help the members of the council develop a three-year plan for the town. The previous meetings have provided overviews of:
The town’s finances and best projections of income and revenue over the next three years;
Its water system, including the status of old and new wells, the state of the delivery system;
Its streets and roads, the current condition, most pressing maintenance needs and those that can be dealt with in phases.
There will be a presentation from the town staff; a question-and-answer session with the council; and input and questions from the public at Mayor Bobby Davis’ discretion.
Issues to discuss:
What does the council want the town’s minimum cash fund balances to be?
How would the council like to approach the asbestos/concrete older water pipes replacement issue?
(a) A staggered (phased) replacement program over a period of years?
(b) Look into a Water Infrastructure Finance Authority loan?
Does the council want to move forward with the two 25,000 gallon water storage tanks at the Circle K well-site?
Does the council feel that water rates need to be increased?
What is a good plan for continued streets and roads maintenance and/or streets and roads projects?
