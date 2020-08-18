The Star Valley council updated the tax code at its Aug. 4 meeting. The update incorporates a series of amendments made between 2012 and 2014 by the Municipal Tax Code Commission (MTCC).
The amendments resulted in no increases in taxes or fees, said Chancy Nutt, finance administrator with the town.
“Numerous changes were made to the Model City Tax Code by the MTCC in the period from 2012-2014. To bring the Town of Star Valley Tax Code current through those years, identified as the ‘2015’ tax code, a resolution was passed Aug. 4 by the council,” Nutt said.
There was a gap in commission activity until the MTCC began approving another large group of changes in 2018-2019, she explained.
“Since the cumulative effect of these amendments is quite large, we split them into two packages: one for the period from 2012-2014, and another for the more recent activity in 2018-2019. A separate amendment will be coming later in 2020 to bring our local codebook up to date through changes made in 2019, which will be identified as the ‘2020’ tax code,” Nutt said. She added, all changes approved by the MTCC must be adopted as approved by every city and town through adoption of a resolution, an ordinance, and publication through the local newspaper and the town website.
