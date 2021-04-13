It has been more than a year since the Star Valley Town Council discussed putting streetlights along State Route 260 through Star Valley. Now it appears illumination is not so far down the tunnel.
At its April 6 meeting, Tim Grier, town manager/attorney, gave the council an update on the streetlight project. He said that the Arizona Department of Transportation has approved a permit for the town and APS to put lights along the road. He added he was in contact with APS regarding moving forward with the project.
The initial preparation work should be completed within the next week or so — digging the holes for the poles. APS will then come in and set the poles.
ADOT will assist with monitoring traffic on the highway when needed.
The 26 lights will run from roughly Plant Fair Nursery to Steve Coury Ford on the south side of the road.
Other improvements
The council also had a report on park improvements. It heard from the company the town is working with to install a shade structure over the park’s play area. The large specialty canopy and its hardware costs slightly more than $56,000, however the timeline on when it will be placed in the park depends on how soon the covering can be manufactured, delivered and then installed.
The council was told the shade has a 10-year life, but in some communities, it is taken down due to weather concerns (snow, high winds, etc.) and that doubles the lifespan.
The council voted 5-1 to make the purchase. Sharon Rappaport was opposed and had suggested planting shade trees. The town is planting trees in the park, but it takes time for them to grow enough to provide proper shade protection against the sun. George Binney was not in attendance.
Another park improvement briefly discussed was a slide to be installed near the large group gathering area. Since full information was not yet available, no action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!