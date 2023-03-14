files

Since it was founded, the Town of Star Valley has maintained paper files of business licenses; accounts payable; animal licenses; water department service orders; payroll direct deposits; and utility payments import. These are all stored in a room in which no staff member can stand up, making retrieval challenging.

 Bloom Productions

The Town of Star Valley has a very small staff. The members of that staff are required to provide numerous services for both the citizens of the community, the town council and administration of the town government.

At its Tuesday, March 7 meeting, the Star Valley Town Council discussed allowing Tim Grier, town manager, to consider the purchase of Caselle Upgrade Modules. The approximate cost would be $19,560.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.