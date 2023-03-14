Since it was founded, the Town of Star Valley has maintained paper files of business licenses; accounts payable; animal licenses; water department service orders; payroll direct deposits; and utility payments import. These are all stored in a room in which no staff member can stand up, making retrieval challenging.
The Town of Star Valley has a very small staff. The members of that staff are required to provide numerous services for both the citizens of the community, the town council and administration of the town government.
At its Tuesday, March 7 meeting, the Star Valley Town Council discussed allowing Tim Grier, town manager, to consider the purchase of Caselle Upgrade Modules. The approximate cost would be $19,560.
The new modules would be used for business licenses; accounts payable electronic reporting; animal licenses; water department service orders; payroll direct deposit; utility payment import; and document management.
The town’s finance administrator Tina Woody said the modules would help the staff work more efficiently and help with the town’s required record-keeping.
The new equipment would initially be for all new work the staff must deal with, but at some point, the old records might be put into the system as well, said Grier.
