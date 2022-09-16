At its Sept. 6 meeting, the Star Valley Town Council discussed reserving four plots at the Star Valley Community Garden to be used by Jenny Matlock and other volunteer gardeners to grow and donate all the produce to the Payson Warming Center.
“I was approached by a gardener asking if she and a friend could garden a couple of the garden plots that had not been spoken for this year,” explained Tim Grier, town manager and town attorney for Star Valley.
“They want to garden the spots and donate food to the warming center. We had four unused plots this summer. The council voted to donate the garden spaces this year and next to the group of volunteer gardeners to grow food for the warming center.”
In a letter to the council and Grier, Jenny Matlock wrote, “Every evening from 5 to 6:15 p.m., the Warming Center at 601 Highway 260 in Payson, serves a warm meal and a smile to anyone who is hungry — seniors, veterans, homeless, people passing through trying to find a better life — anyone.
“In years past, the Payson Community Garden funneled fresh produce into the Warming Center’s busy kitchen, but this year they found themselves trying to keep up with the expanding needs of the food distribution programs at both St. Vincent de Paul and the Presbyterian Church. The harvest baskets were spoken for with nothing left to share.”
She said one of the garden managers at PCG reached out to Glen McCombs. He talked to Matlock and a plan was born.
“We put out a bin marked for the Warming Center. And waited. A few zucchinis and onions made their way into the bin. We put lots of our own garden veggies with them and took them to the Warming Center. Then we waited some more. Donations continued to dribble in. The Warming Center continued to be thankful, but we really, really saw their great need for healthy, fresh produce on a regular basis. And another plan was born,” Matlock wrote.
“Poor Tim (Grier) walked into the garden one day while several of us were hula hoeing and talking about how to increase the quantity of veggies to donate on a steady basis. We told him our plan. And asked if he would let us plant and harvest in some of the abandoned and empty garden plots, we could get a rotation of fall crops started for the Warming Center. Tim said he needed to make a call. When he walked back to our little group, he told us that Star Valley would actually donate four plots for exclusive use for the Warming Center. Four plots — oh my gosh!
“My garden partner, Bonnie, and I started planning. It’s getting a bit late in the season and we are each still tending two plots of our own during peak harvest season. We reviewed the list of available plots and quickly decided that we needed to get things in the ground immediately if we were going to have any success filling the vegetable pantries for the Warming Center. We picked several garden plots that seemed to have decent soil and went to work. Two water systems were built, weeds pulled, dirt hauled. We garden forked, we raked, we hula hoed, we sweated and within a few days garden plot No. 4 was fully filled with culinary herbs, short season zucchini, cucumbers and beans, kale and lettuce.
“The second garden plot we decided on was No. 8. Glen McCombs volunteered to supply all the plants, Star Valley graciously lent us some muscle, other gardeners volunteered to help and we got garden plot No. 8 ready to plant in record time. In went broccoli and cauliflower and lots and lots of celery and cabbage.
“A decision was made to wait on the last two plots. We especially wanted to get a third garden plot that had been raised so we could plant potatoes for the Warming Center. The fourth garden plot would be decided based on proximity to the other three. The owner of garden plot No. 5 asked if we wanted to use their plot for the Warming Center since they are unable to plant any fall/winter crops this year. The soil was already well amended and there was a water system of sorts already installed so we jumped at the chance. In went garlic and more cabbage and more head lettuce, golden beets, and more broccoli and cauliflower and kale.”
Matlock said when she told Emily, the chef at the Warming Center, what vegetables we had planted for them, she cried. When I told her of the variety of culinary herbs that we had planted it took her several minutes to be able to speak.
“Currently, the bulk of what we donate is from our own gardens and the donations that other gardeners supply. In a few weeks we will be able to add to that with salad ingredients and herbs from the town’s donated garden plots. A few weeks after that we can probably start harvesting celery, etc. Over the winter we will prepare the next two beds and continue to harvest our early winter crops. All from the gardens you have graciously donated,” Matlock said.
