During its early years of operation the Star Valley Community Garden generated a waiting list of people wanting to rent a plot to grow vegetables and flowers. This year some plots remained vacant so a pitch was made for the town to donate them to be used to grow vegetables and herbs for the Payson Warming Center’s meal program. The Star Valley Town Council agreed to the donation – for two years – at its Sept. 6 meeting.

At its Sept. 6 meeting, the Star Valley Town Council discussed reserving four plots at the Star Valley Community Garden to be used by Jenny Matlock and other volunteer gardeners to grow and donate all the produce to the Payson Warming Center.

“I was approached by a gardener asking if she and a friend could garden a couple of the garden plots that had not been spoken for this year,” explained Tim Grier, town manager and town attorney for Star Valley.

