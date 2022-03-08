Star Valley is home to the Hellsgate Fire Department, but HFD is its own entity. Morey Morris, chief for HFD, reminded the Star Valley Town Council of this when he gave an update on the department at the March 1 council meeting.
“We are not beholden to any entity but the state,” he said, however the department does work with Gila County as a pass-through for grant awards and in its cooperative firefighting efforts.
Morris has served as chief of the HFD for two years, but is a part-time employee. He said they pay him for about 19 hours a week, but he usually puts in 50. There are only five paid staff with HFD, which means only the Star Valley station is staffed. The stations in Tonto Village and Mead Ranch have no personnel.
HFD has mutual aid agreements with the area’s other fire departments — it will help them when needed and they will help it when needed, he explained.
Items Morris updated the council on included:
• Debris pile burns took place in the area through March 2
• Knolls Property Owners Association Safety Fair from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12
• HFD has signed a contract with DW Towers to place a cell tower at Fire Station 22 in Tonto Village; construction begins this month. He said cell service for HFD has been problematic for many years and cited two incidents in which the issue delayed the help the department could provide two individuals, one injured in an ATV wreck near Tonto Village, which resulted in an extended response time, and another where an individual fell in the snow and was there for five hours. With the new tower, the HFD and residents and visitors to the area will have better cell service.
• HFD recently received a FEMA grant of $283,000 to purchase a new water tender; it took delivery on a 2,000-gallon tender just before Christmas
• HFD received a grant from a private foundation that allowed it to purchase new battery-operated extrication tools. Morris said this is good for the region due to its Engine Company having only 2 staff. He said the HFD continues pursuing grants to get the materials to improve its services.
• COVID-19 has caused a lot of issues — staffing, getting equipment, patients that have contracted the disease and issues with cleaning PPE. Morris said HFD was successful in getting a grant from Gila County to replace all the flooring (living quarters, conference room, other) with liquid proof flooring, the old flooring was carpet and it could harbor diseases.
• Gila County Fire Chiefs Association has been made official throughout the county. Representatives from all fire and EMS departments are attending meetings to discuss our issues and to find solutions. On a related note, at the March 1 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors, District 1’s Steve Christensen said the northern county pre-fire meeting is at 9 a.m., Thursday, March 24 at Messinger’s, 901 S. Westerly Dr., Payson.
• Morris asked the council about removing the cattle guard at 260 and Walters Lane. He said with the Arizona Department of Transportation, APS and the Town of Star Valley doing work on the road to install street lights, it would be a good time to get rid of the cattle guard, which causes problems for HFD vehicles when it is raining or snowing ‚ the heavy vehicles’ wheels spin on the incline at the cattle guard, he said.
Morris also asked the council about fire hydrants. He said he has made one of his staff the HFD water resource officer, responsible for identifying which hydrants need maintenance or repairs.
The HFD checks and maintains the hydrants, but Morris wanted to know if in that process there was breakage, was the department responsible for the cost or the town. He also asked if the town had a map of all the area’s hydrants. HFD does not have one.
Tim Grier, Star Valley town manager and attorney, said the town and HFD need to have a meeting for an extended discussion on the hydrants.
Councilor Belle McDaniel asked if there were Firewise grants available. Morris said, “Yes and no. We cannot apply for one because we have already received one. Other entities could apply, and there might be other grants to help address brush and tree overgrowth. We will be going to the county for help.” He went on to say the town has no ordinance requiring clean properties and the HFD has no authorization for enforcement.
Talking about HFD finances, Morris said, “The state limits the amount fire departments and districts can levy. Gila County is one of the poorest counties in the state because it is landlocked. We have a budget of $1.6 million and $900,000 of that goes to employees, meaning only about 20% of it is available for operations.
“We supplement this by going on wildland fire calls, for which we are reimbursed,” he said.
Morris said rural fire departments and districts around the state are pushing for an initiative on the November 2022 ballot for a sales tax dedicated to fire departments and districts. It asks for a one-cent tax on every $10 spent. It would generate an estimated $150 million to go to the 144 registered fire districts in the state.
Morris said with the influx of funds it would give HFD it could have normal staffing; get better equipment; replace old equipment; speed up response times; staff the Tonto Village Fire Station; and have EMS personnel on all responses.
